Riverdale climbs to No. 2, Centennial to No. 3 in latest Super 25 girls basketball rankings

Unbeaten Riverdale (Murfreesboro, Tenn.) moved up a spot to No. 2 in the Super 25 girls basketball rankings as the Warriors improved to 16-0. The team went 3-0 for the week: Anastasia Hayes had 30 points in a 92-43 win against Memphis Home Education; Hayes had 25 points in a 69-50 defeat of then-No. 8 Norcross, Ga., in the Krossover Classic in Lawrenceville, Ga.; and the Warriors defeated LaVergne 91-24 as Hayes and sister Alasia each had 11 points.

Centennial (Las Vegas) rose from No. 5 to No. 3 as the Bulldogs improved to 19-2. Melanie Isbell had 17 points and six rebounds in a 70-46 defeat of then-No. 2 Clovis West (Fresno, Calif.) in the MLK Showcase in Stockton, Calif. Samantha Thomas hit a game-winning three-pointer in a 68-65 defeat of then-No. 19 St. Mary’s (Stockton, Calif.) in the MLK Showcase. The Bulldogs also won 79-36 at Arbor View (Las Vegas) as Thomas had 19 points and 13 rebounds.

Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.) remains No. 1.

After Riverdale and Centennial, Monacan (Richmond, Va.) moved up a spot to No. 4 and Clovis West fell to No. 5

There are two new teams in the rankings, both of them unbeaten teams from the Midwest: No. 24 King (Milwuakee) and No. 25 Detroit Country Day (Beverly Hills, Mich.).

King is 15-0 as Tishara Morehouse had 18 points in a 57-53 defeat of Eisenhower (New Berlin) and Kaye Clark had 17 points in a 70-49 defeat of Vincent (Milwaukee).

DCD is 9-0 as Destiny Pitts had 25 points in a 67-28 defeat of Hamaday (Flint).