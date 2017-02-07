Riverdale (Tenn.) holds onto No. 1 as Super 25 girls basketball teams have big week

Riverdale (Murfreesboro, Tenn.) held onto the top spot in the Super 25 girls basketball rankings.

The Warriors (23-0) went 3-0 for the week, led by Anastasia Hayes. She had 33 points in a 75-68 overtime defeat of Murray, Ky., 13 points in a 63-36 defeat of Smyrna and 24 points in a 70-11 defeat of Siegel (Murfreesboro). Riverdale, a defending state champion, has won 31 consecutive games.

There was little movement in the rankings as Super 25 teams went a combined 54-0 for the week.

St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) moved up two spots to No. 17 as it improved to 24-0 with three wins.

The Panthers won 48-38 at Riverdale Baptist (Upper Marlboro). Angel Reese had 16 points and 14 rebounds in a 51-41 defeat of Seton Keough (Bladensburg) and Reese had 19 points and 12 rebounds in a 62-54 defeat of McDonogh (Owings Mills).