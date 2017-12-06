Riverdale holds onto top spot, St. Frances leads six new teams in Super 25 girls basketball rankings

Riverdale (Murfreesboro, Tenn.), the preseason No. 1 team in the Super 25 girls basketball rankings, shook off two ranked opponents to hold onto the top spot in the first regular-season Super 25 rankings.

The Warriors improved to 7-0 as Alasia Hayes had 20 points in a 77-60 win Sunday vs. then-No. 4 Mercer County (Harrodsburg) in the Marshall County Hoopfest in Benton, Ky. Riverdale also defeated then-No. 18 McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.) 82-38 in the NEB Classic in Atlanta as Alexis Whittington had 20 points.

RELATED: No. 2 St. John’s turns up the defense

There are six new teams, led by No. 7 St. Frances Academy (Baltimore). The Panthers opened their season with a 71-35 defeat of then-No. 11 South Shore (Brooklyn, N.Y.) in the Art Turner Tipoff Classic in Fairfax, Va. as Nia Clouden had 22 points.

RELATED: Paul VI rallies past Hamilton Heights Christian

The next highest new team is No. 8 Christ the King (Middle Village,N.Y.). The Royals are 2-0 as Brandy Thomas had 11 points, including a game-deciding three-point play, in a 46-45 defeat of then-No. 8 Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.) in the Art Turner Tipoff Classic.

RELATED: Christ the King knocks off tourney host Paul VI

The other new teams: No. 13 Hoover, Ala.; No. 18 Canyon, Texas; No. 20 Riverdale Baptist (Upper Marlboro, Md.); and No. 25 Westridge Academy (Kernersville, N.C.).

The Super 25 rankings are compiled by USA TODAY Sports’ Jim Halley, based on results, tradition, quality of players and strength of schedule. Next rankings: Dec. 13.

1. Riverdale, Murfreesboro, Tenn. (7-0)

Previous ranking (PR): 1. Results: Alasia Hayes had 20 points in a 77-60 win Sunday vs. then-No. 4 Mercer County (Harrodsburg) in the Marshall County Hoopfest in Benton, Ky. Defeated then-No. 18 McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.) 82-38 in the NEB Classic in Atlanta as Alexis Whittington had 20 points.

2. St. John’s College, Washington, D.C. (2-0)

PR: 2. Results: Azzi Fudd had 24 points in a 71-37 win Saturday vs. then-No. 11 South Shore (Brooklyn, N.Y.) in the Art Turner Tipoff Classic in Fairfax, Va. Fudd had 23 points in a 71-55 defeat of Life Center Academy (Burlington, N.J.) in the Art Turner.

3. Duncanville, Texas (16-1)

PR: 3. Results: Hannah Gusters had 25 points in a 72-40 defeat of Converse (Judson) in the championship of the McDonald’s Invitational in Pasadena, Texas.

4. St. Mary’s, Stockton, Calif. (3-0)

PR: 6. Results: Aquira DeCosta had 21 points and 12 rebounds in a 93-68 defeat of Brookside Christian (Stockton). Jada Moss had 20 points in a 94-30 win Friday vs. St. Patrick-St. Vincent (Vallejo). Opened with an 80-22 defeat of Ann Sobrato (Morgan Hill) as Moss had 20 points.

5. Archbishop Mitty, San Jose, Calif. (2-0)

PR: 9. Results: Haley Jones had 22 points a 66-57 win Saturday vs. Sacramento. Opened with an 86-52 defeat of Bishop O’Dowd (Oakland) as Jones had 24 points and 15 rebounds.

6. Centennial, Las Vegas (2-0)

PR: 10. Results: Eboni Walker had 15 points in a 75-24 win Tuesday vs. Cimarron-Memorial (Las Vegas).

7. St. Frances, Baltimore (1-0)

Previous: Not ranked. Result: Opened with a 71-35 defeat of then-No. 11 South Shore (Brooklyn, N.Y.) at the Art Turner Tipoff as Nia Clouden had 22 points.

8. Christ the King, Middle Village, N.Y. (2-0)

Previous: Not ranked. Brandy Thomas had 11 points, including a game-deciding three-point play, in a 46-45 defeat of then-No. 8 Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.) in the Art Turner Tipoff Classic. Defeated Elizabeth Ann Seton (Bladensburg, Md.) 48-31 in the Art Turner Tipoff.

9. Carmel, Ind. (12-0)

PR: 12. Results: Amy Dilk had 16 points in a 58-40 win Tuesday vs. Westfield. Dilk had 18 points in a 63-42 win Saturday vs. Rock Island, Ill. Won 82-50 Friday vs. Warren Central (Indianapolis). Reagan Hune had 15 points in a 52-51 win at Lawrence North (Indianapolis).

10. Rock Creek Christian, Upper Marlboro, Md. (5-0)

PR: 14. Results: Makayla Pippin had 22 points in an 89-58 win Saturday vs. Ossining, N.Y., in the Art Turner Tipoff Classic.

11. Mesquite, Gilbert, Ariz. (8-0)

PR: 7. Results: Lindsey Van Allen had 24 points in an 80-57 win Tuesday vs. Valley Vista (Surprise). Shaylee Gonzalez was named the MVP as the Wildcats defeated Seton Catholic (Chandler) 40-35 in the championship of the Lady Hawk Thanksgiving Classic.

12. Paul VI, Fairfax, Va. (3-1)

PR: 8. Results: Kate Klimkiewicz scored her 1,000th point in a 78-32 win Tuesday vs. Capitol Christian (Kettering, Md.). Klimkiewicz had 22 points in an 80-72 win Saturday vs. No. 5 Hamilton Heights Christian Academy (Chattanooga, Tenn.) in the Art Turner Tipoff Classic.

13. Hoover, Ala. (9-0)

PR: Not ranked. Results: Eboni Williams had 14 points in a 55-32 win Tuesday at Huffman. Defeated defending 7A champion Hazel Green 48-35.

14. Hamilton Heights Christian Academy, Chattanooga, Tenn. (7-1)

PR: 5. Results: Won 77-70 in overtime at then-unranked Riverdale Baptist (Upper Marlboro, Md.) as Kamilla Cardosa had 23 points in the Art Turner Tipoff Classic.

15. Archbishop Wood, Warminster, Pa. (0-0)

PR: 15. Results: Opens Saturday vs. Cathedral (Boston) in the She Got Game Classic in Washington, D.C.

16. Incarnate Word Academy, St. Louis (3-0)

PR: 16. Results: Coach Dan Rolfes won his 500th game in a 63-58 victory Saturday vs. Regina (Iowa City, Iowa). Sonya Morris scored her 1,000th career point in a 74-45 win Thursday at Cor Jesu Academy (St. Louis). Opened Wednesday with a 75-44 defeat of Ladue Horton Watkins (St. Louis) as Marissa Warren had 20 points.

17. Neumann-Goretti, Philadelphia (0-0)

PR: 17. Results: Opens Saturday vs. Roland Park Country (Baltimore) in the She Got Game Classic in Washington, D.C.

18. Canyon, Texas (10-0)

PR: Not ranked. Results: Won 61-21 Tuesday vs. Stratford. Blaire Winings had 13 points in a 51-21 defeat of Liberty (Frisco) in the First United Bank Shootout.

19. Baldwin, N.Y. (0-0)

PR: 19. Results: Opens Saturday vs. McDonogh (Owings Mills, Md.).

20. Riverdale Baptist, Upper Marlboro, Md. (3-1)

PR: Not ranked. Results: Shakira Austin and Elizabeth Martino each had 18 points in an 80-36 defeat of Capitol Christian (Kettering) on Monday.

21. Appleton North, Appleton, Wis. (3-0)

PR: 21. Results: Paige Schabo had 20 points in a 66-60 win Tuesday vs. Fond du Lac. Kari Brekke had 16 points in a 59-48 win vs. Kimberly.

22. Fayetteville, Ark. (2-0)

PR: 22. Results: Coriah Beck had 15 points in a 51-30 defeat of Mountain Home.

23. Franklin, Somerset, N.J. (0-0)

PR: 23. Results: Opens Dec. 19 vs. Rutgers Prep (Somerset).

24. Mercer County, Harrodsburg, Ky. (1-1)

PR: 4. Results: Emma Davis had 15 points in a 75-29 win Monday vs. Somerset. Lost 77-60 in opener to No. 1 Riverdale (Murfreesboro, Tenn.) in the Marshall County Hoopfest.

25. Westridge Academy, Kernersville, N.C. (10-0)

PR: Not ranked. Results: Jordan Tuff had 17 points in a 57-42 defeat of TPLS Christian Academy (Midlothian, Va.).

Dropped Out: No. 11 South Shore, Brooklyn, N.Y.; No. 13 Miami Country Day; No. 18 McEachern, Powder Springs, Ga.; No. 20 Mount Notre Dame, Cincinnati; No. 24 New Hope Academy, Landover Hills, Md.; No. 25 Cypress-Ranch, Houston.