Riverdale (Tenn.) finishes No. 1 in final Super 25 rankings

Undefeated Riverdale (Murfreesboro, Tenn.), which has won two consecutive state D-I AAA titles, finished the season as the No. 1 team in the Super 25 Girls Basketball rankings.

After finishing 34-0 this season, Riverdale is riding a 43-game winning streak.

Riverdale has been in the No. 1 spot since preseason No. 1 Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.) lost to St. John’s (Washington, D.C.) in late January.

St. John’s finished No. 2, followed by Paul VI, Centennial (Las Vegas) and Clovis West (Fresno, Calif.).

No. 6 Miami Country Day (Miami) wasn’t able to move up in the final ranking, despite two wins over lower-ranked teams in the DICK’S Sporting Goods High School Nationals, but the tournament did lead to a little rankings shuffle.

The Spartans defeated then-No. 8 Hamilton Heights Christian (Chattanooga, Tenn.) 81-55 in the DICK’S final as Maria Alvarez had 26 points. Channise Lewis had 21 points in a 55-48 defeat of then-No. 14 Seton Catholic (Chandler, Ariz.) in a DICK’S Nationals semifinal.

The Spartans only had one loss, but that was to the team directly above them in the Super 25 rankings, Clovis West (Fresno), which won the California Open Division title two weeks ago.

Hamilton Heights Christian made it to the DICK’S final but dropped down six spots to No. 14 after it lost in the finals by 26 points. Seton Catholic, because it had a closer loss in the semifinals to Miami Country Day, rose one spot to No. 13. St. Frances Academy (Baltimore), also fell six spots to No. 17 after losing 56-55 to Hamilton Heights Christian in a DICK’S Nationals semifinal.