After reclassifying, R.J. Barrett announces his top 5

R.J. Barrett, the No. 1 player in the Class of 2019 who recently reclassified to the Class of 2018, released his top 5 on Twitter on Wednesday night.

Barrett listed Arizona, Duke, Michigan, Kentucky and Oregon, noting they were in alphabetical order. He said he has not arranged any visits yet.

I want to thank all the schools that have recruited me.. these are my top 5 in alphabetical order. Haven't figured out any visits yet. pic.twitter.com/hID9BVGWUg — Rj Barrett (@RjBarrett6) August 16, 2017

Barrett, a 6-7 small forward at Montverde Academy (Fla.), wrote in his blog for USA TODAY High School Sports in late July that “not too much will change with my approach to the recruitment (because of reclassifying); we’ll just do the visits a little sooner than we probably would have if I stayed in 2019.” He noted then that Arizona, Duke, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Oregon, Texas and UCLA were showing the most interest.

ESPN has Barrett ranked as the No. 2 player in the Class of 2018 behind Zion Williamson. Marvin Bagley III was No. 1 but announced earlier this week that he was moving to the Class of 2017 and enrolling at Duke.