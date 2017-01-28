Robins leads Mercer Co. over Bullitt East

Seygan Robins outperformed her future University of Louisville teammate in the Republic Bank/Coca-Cola Consolidated Louisville Invitational Tournament quarterfinals Friday night.

The 5-9 junior point guard scored 23 points, including 11 in the fourth quarter, to lead Mercer County to a 73-59 win over Bullitt East and fellow U of L commit Lindsey Duvall at Bellarmine University’s Knights Hall.

The Titans (17-5), who are No. 3 in The Courier-Journal’s Litkenhous Ratings, will face the Male-Henderson County winner in Saturday’s 11:30 a.m. semifinal at Assumption High School.

Duvall, a senior guard and candidate for this year’s Miss Basketball, tallied 20 points and a game-high 14 rebounds for the No. 12 Chargers (20-5).

The matchup between two of the top scoring teams in the state – Mercer entered No. 2, Bullitt East No. 14 – had a frenetic pace. However, it wasn’t as frantic as a 40-minute preseason scrimmage between the two that the Titans won 112-107 (Duvall finished with 49 points to Robins’ 46).

The rematch was tied 31-all at halftime before Mercer County went on a 10-2 run to start the third quarter. The Titans, who led 49-44 at the end of the third quarter, took command with a 16-4 surge to start the fourth period that was sparked by Robins.



“We did a better job defensively,” Mercer County coach Chris Souder said. “I was really upset at halftime, just about our focus and talking (on defense), they were getting wide-open layups. I told them the scary thing is it’s tied and Duvall only has six points. She’s probably Miss Basketball, you’re not going to hold her down.

“So I challenged them at halftime to start talking more and to do a little bit better job defensively. And we did a better job offensively (too). We settled down and I thought Seygan took over the ball game in the second half, that’s what Louisville (commits) do.”

The Titans shot 57.1 percent (12 for 21), including 4 of 8 from 3-point range, after the intermission.

The Chargers were just 9 of 30 (30 percent) from the field in the second half and shot just 35 percent (21 of 60) for the game.

“The biggest thing that stood out was we didn’t shoot the ball like we normally do, and Mercer had something to do with that, but normally we make a little better percentage than we did tonight,” said Bullitt East coach Chris Stallings, whose team was outscored 30-12 from 3-point range. “I thought we executed fairly well and got good looks, we just didn’t knock them down.”

MERCER COUNTY 73, BULLITT EAST 59

MERCER CO. (17-5)

Seygan Robins 23p, 6a, 5r, 3stl; Faith Lake 12p, 6r, 5a; Lexy Lake 12p; Emma Souder 4; Lyric Houston 11p, 9r; Emma Davis 4p; Alie Burke 3p; Channing Lewis 4p.

BULLITT EAST (20-5)

Lauren Masden 8p, 4r; Lindsey Duvall 20p, 14r, 3stl; Alyssa Peak 11p, 6r, 3a; Kirstie Henn 7p, 5r; Kathleen Scott 7p, 6r; Emmy Ralph 2p, 3a; Amber Higdon 4p.