Robinson, Riders hand Blue Raiders first loss of the season

CAMDEN – Even after building an 11-point lead, Caesar Rodney figured the undefeated Woodbridge boys basketball team was going to come back.

“We knew they were going to go on a run,” senior guard Jaquan Hooks said. “Basketball is a game of runs, and we knew it was coming eventually.”

The Blue Raiders’ surge came late in the third quarter and early in the fourth, but Hooks and junior Davione Robinson created defensive havoc and hit just enough free throws to keep the Riders in front for a 65-62 home victory Friday night.

“Our expectations are we want to be 1-0 every day,” CR coach Freeman Williams said. “Whether it’s practice or a game, we look at it as another opportunity to get better. It was a nice win, because the kids have been working hard, they’ve been listening. Tonight was about executing what we worked on in practice.”

Woodbridge (8-1) had won its first eight games by an average of 30 points and had only one close one — a 43-39 victory at Lake Forest on Jan. 3. The Blue Raiders weren’t accustomed to being behind, but they trailed most of the way.

Najee Watson, Hooks and Robinson each hit a 3-pointer in the first quarter to push the Riders to a 21-14 lead. Woodbridge opened the second quarter with an 11-2 run to go ahead 25-24 on a layup by All-State defensive end Shymere Vessels.

CR led 28-27 at the half, and put together its best stretch early in the third quarter. Four different players scored during a 16-6 run, and Hooks went coast to coast on an aggressive drive for a 44-33 lead with 1:45 left in the period.

“We were moving the ball, sharing it as a team and moving, getting to the rack,” Robinson said. “We did everything as a team.”

But Woodbridge wouldn’t go down easily. The Blue Raiders reeled off 12 of the next 16 points, pulling within 48-45 on a layup and short jumper by Hassan Corbin with 5:26 to play.

That’s when Hooks and Robinson turned up the pressure out front. Joe Williams scored off an inbounds play, and Hooks hit 3 of 4 free throws for a 56-49 lead with 3:01 remaining.

“We just tried to keep our composure, listen to coach, listen to the game plan,” Hooks said.

All but two of the Riders’ remaining points came at the foul line, as they hit 7 of 12 to hold on. Tim Spence’s free throw made it 65-62 with 1.7 seconds to go, and the Blue Raiders couldn’t get a clean look at a potential tying heave as the buzzer sounded.

Robinson scored 19, Hooks added 15 and Kairi Buie had 13 points and seven rebounds for CR (8-3), which has already matched the win total of last year’s 8-13 team. Hassan Corbin and Te’Vion Waters each scored 20 for Woodbridge, and Corey Corbin added five points and 13 rebounds.

“We’ve come a long way from last year, so we’re just trying to build on that,” Robinson said. “We’re trying to put our stamp on everybody we play. This is a big win.”

