Rochester Adams' Owen Groesser hits another three-pointer

Owen Groesser, who made headlines for his three-pointer made in middle school, has hit another long jumper, this time for Rochester Adams. Courtesy video.
Latest News
1hr
4hr
State champs! Pennfield boys roll to Division 3 title
Panthers cruise to first championship in program history
Panthers cruise to first championship in program history
5hr
Central Michigan QB Cooper Rush's hands pass the test at NFL combine
Lansing Catholic product's hands measured undersized at Shrine Bowl, but were on point this week during the NFL combine
9hr
10hr
11hr