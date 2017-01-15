Rocke, Boehnlein lead Neenah swimmers

NEENAH – The Neenah boys’ swimming and diving team had a pair of top performers in capturing the Rocket Sprint Invite on Saturday.

Neenah scored 573 points with Appleton West/Kimberly totaling 415 to lead area teams at the eight-team invite.

Eli Rocke won the 100 freestyle with a time of 49.21 seconds and also won the 50 freestyle (22.15) to lead Neenah.

Maxwell Boehnlein also won two events for Neenah, finishing first in the 100 IM (:52.75) and the 50 breaststroke (:26.95).

Jan-Mikael Werninger also won the 25 freestyle (11.82) for Neenah.

The Rockets also won the 200 medley relay (Michael Conn, Boehnlein, Rocke, Aiden Clark) and the 100 freestyle (Werninger, Andrew Copeland, Andrew Merfeld, Karsen Sherrick) with times of 1:41.87 and 46.95 respectively.

Neenah’s 100 medley relay of Ethan Coons, Merfeld, Conn and Sherrick also took first with Oshkosh North/Lourdes with a time of :53.52 as did the 200 freestyle relay team of Rocke, Werninger, Clark and Boehnlein (1:31.38).

WRESTLING

Freedom Invite

At Freedom, Wrightstown had only one first-place finish but the Tigers’ three second-place finishes helped put them over the top at Freedom Irish Invitational at Freedom on Saturday.

The Tigers finished first with 159.5 points, nine points better than runner-up De Pere. Host Freedom finished fourth with 136.5 points. Hortonville was fifth with 135.5 points.

Wrightstown got its only first-place finish from Ben Durocher at 132 pounds. The second-place finishes came from Walker VandeHey at 120 pounds, Derick Bader at 126 pounds, and Bryce Herlache at 182 pounds.

Hortonville had a pair of first-place finishers. Jacob Barnett went 3-0 and took first at 126 pounds while Eric Barnett put up a matching 3-0 mark to finish first at 113 pounds.

Freedom’s Evan Vosters was the only Irish wrestler to grab a first-place medal, going 3-0 at 152 pounds.

Beau Yineman of Neenah took first place at 182 pounds.

Fox Valley Lutheran Invitation

At Appleton, Chilton/Hilbert overpowered the competition, racking up seven first-place finishes and two second-place finishes to win the invitational with 244.5 points.

Seymour was a distant second with 168.5 points with Wrightstown third with 93.5 points.

Chilton/Hilbert got first-place finishes from Joe Boehnlein at 106 pounds; Petyon Ladd at 113, Abraham Sell at 132, Zach Boehnlein at 138, Gavin Lisowe at 145, P.J. Ladd at 170 and Noah Koehler at 220. Chilton/Hilbert’s second-place finishers were Maverik Ott at 120 and Garrett Casper at 195.

Seymour got first-place finishes from Jeremiah Baranczyk at 126 pounds, Thomas Peters at 152 and Justin Krull at 160.

Dave Cohen Classic

At North Fond du Lac, Manawa finished seventh in the team standings with 86 points but they did have two individual first-place finishes.

Ben Beyer and Zach Johnson both went 4-0 and took first place at 152 and 160 pounds, respectively.

New London Cutler Classic

At New London, wrestling powers Coleman and Pulaski dominated the meet, finishing 1-2 with 282.5 and 219.5 points, respectively.

Weyauwega-Fremont was the top finishing area team, taking fifth with 139 points. The Indians got a first-place finish from Justin Kempf at 126 pounds and a second-place finish from Cian Fischer at 113.

New London had one first-place finish and a pair of seconds. Scott Cook went 4-0 to take first at 138 pounds. Garrett Ruckdashel and Gabe Oswald took second at 132 and 170 pounds, respectively.

Logan Bernhardt was Waupaca’s top wrestler. He went 3-0 and took first at 145 pounds. Teammate Derrick Rotta took second at 182 pounds.

Menasha’s Connor Quick brought home a first-place finish for the Bluejays, winning the title at 220 pounds.

Bryce Schumacher was Little Chute’s top finisher with a second-place at 160 pounds.

Appleton East’s Zach Scharenbrock finished second at 138 pounds.

Trucker Invitational

At Clintonville, Kewaunee won the invitational with 165.5 points while Kaukauna was third with 148.5. Host Clintonville/Marion was 10th with 45 points.

Kaukauna’s Jaden Verhagen and Tyler Vanderlois each grabbed first-place finishes. Verhagen went 5-0 at 106 pounds while Vanderlois was 4-0 at 113 pounds.