Rockets’ Long has huge game in sectional win

FOX CROSSING – Reflexes and resiliency are a big part of quality goalie play.

Preston Long had both going for him Tuesday night, and gave the Neenah/Menasha/Hortonville hockey team the puck-stopping monster it needed.

A year after being the losing goalie in an agonizing sectional loss to Appleton United, Long refused to let it happen again.

The junior goalie had a stellar game in the net and received plenty of offensive support in a convincing 4-0 WIAA sectional semifinal victory over United before a full house at Tri-County Ice Arena.

The Rockets (18-8-0) advance to a sectional final against Bay Port on Saturday at 3 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Ice Center in De Pere. NHM is a No. 1 seed, while the Pirates (18-9-0) are a No. 6 seed.

It will be the fourth time that NHM has played in a sectional final and the Rockets are hoping that Saturday will be their break-through day. NHM is seeking its first trip to the state tournament.

“We’ve been there, done that and now we need to finish,” said NHM co-coach Mike Elkin. “We’re not worried about what happens after that, if our season ends or we move on. We’re worried about the first period and how we can attack and play a very good Bay Port team that has done nothing but improve all year.”

Appleton United has been a nemesis for the Rockets in recent years and ousting the defending state champions was a significant program win for NHM. A year ago, the United edged Long and the Rockets 6-4 in a sectional championship.

“It feels great,” said Long. “I’ve been waiting a long time to play Appleton again. To be honest, I carry a little bit of a chip on my shoulder when we play them, knowing they beat us last year. It felt pretty bad.

“But it’s a new season and I just went out there and played my heart out. So did the rest of our team.”

Long, a junior who attends Hortonville High School, had several outstanding saves and finished with 28 overall in shutting down an explosive United team that averaged 4.1 goals per game this season.

“Never could have done it without all the help I received from my teammates,” said Long. “Coach mentioned that we had 21 blocked shots and I had what, 28 saves? I can’t take all the credit for that. It was definitely a team thing.”

Long had six saves apiece in the first two periods and a whopping 16 in the final period.

“He competes, he’s a competitor,” said Elkin. “He’s played well for us all year. He’s a three-year starter and has done some great things for us.”

The Rockets did most of their offensive damage in a game-changing second-period surge, which saw them score three goals in a span of 2:39.

Tyler Hafeman opened the scoring by drilling a rebound shot past United goalie Gage Olson at 7:49 of the second period. Reid Molitor scored from in close on a power play 51 seconds later and Alec Elkin completed the scoring flurry by knocking in a rebound shot at 10:30.

It was Elkin’s team-high 18th goal of the season and the 14th for Hafeman. For Molitor, it was his third goal in the past two games.

“Our kids came to play and took that opportunity in those three minutes,” Mike Elkin said. “It’s just going hard to the net, stuff we prepare for all the time. You’ve got to get to the net, get the puck to the net and you have to bury those shots.”

The Rockets’ final score was an open-net goal by Travis Treml in the final minute.

United, a No. 5 seed, finished 16-9-1.

“We played well, but hats off to them,” said United coach Mike Brolsma. “They came out and executed their game plan. They went bang, bang, bang on us and scored three goals in three or four minutes, and their goalie got hot at the right time. Hats off to Preston. He played well.”

Appleton United… …0 0 0 — 0 Neenah/Hortonville/Menasha… …0 3 1 — 4

Goals: Second period – Tyler Hafeman (Alec Elkin) 7:49; Reid Molitor (Travis Treml, Jack Kraus) 9:40 pp; Elkin (Hafeman) 10:30. Third period: Treml 16:36. Saves: Gage Olson AU 19, Preston Long NHM 28.

Tim Froberg: on Twitter @twfroberg

