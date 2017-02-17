Rockets sharp in regional win over Waupaca

FOX CROSSING – A break-through postseason is what the Neenah/Hortonville/Menasha hockey team is seeking after falling just short of the state tournament last season.

The Rockets may get that much-desired trip to Madison if they keep rifling in goals like they did Thursday night.

The two-time defending Badgerland Conference champs had no problem finding the back of the net in a 7-1 rout of Waupaca in a WIAA regional boys’ hockey final at Tri-County Ice Arena.

The Rockets (17-8-0) advance to a sectional semifinal Tuesday at Tri-County against the winner of tonight’s Appleton United-Fox Cities Stars game.

Neenah/Hortonville/Menasha reached the sectional final last season before dropping a tough 6-4 decision to Appleton United, the eventual state champion.

The Rockets have never qualified for the state tournament, but have the talent to end the drought.

“Getting to state is our No. 1 goal,” said senior forward Tyler Hafeman, a Hortonville student. “We came close last year and that’s been a driving force for us this season. We’re working hard and everyone is full hockey right now.”

Hafeman, junior Alec Elkin and freshman Ethan Long scored two goals apiece for the Rockets, who dominated play against the Comets (14-10-1), a No. 8 seed and a third-place finisher in the Great Northern Conference.

“We’re playing well,” said Mike Elkin, who is NHM’s co-coach along with Jeff Lindemann. “Our regular-season schedule was the second or third toughest in the state, so we’re battle tested. The question is whether we can learn from our mistakes during the season and apply that in the playoffs.”

The Rockets, who are ranked seventh in the WIPH/Coaches Boys Top Ten poll, jumped on Waupaca early. Defenseman Jack Kraus scored on a breakaway in the opening minute of play and Reid Molitor and Long added goals just a minute apart to drive the Rockets to a 3-0 lead after one period.

“We wanted to come out strong and Jack Kraus got us going right away,” said Mike Elkin. “That really helps when you’re playing at home in your first tournament game.”

Alec Elkin added a power play goal in the second period — his team-leading 18th goal of the season — to push the Rockets’ lead to 4-0 and the rout was on. Waupaca avoided a shutout on a Davis Lavine goal in the third period.

“We have a good amount of talent, but we have a lot of chemistry on this team, too,” said Hafeman. “Everyone gets along. We have a good time in the locker room and we just go out there and play as hard as we can.”

Kraus and Dillon Fox had two assists apiece for the Rockets, and goalie Preston Long had 13 saves.

“This was a good, hard team win tonight,” said Hafeman. “It’s what we need to get to the next level. We’ve have to keep stepping it up, keep playing hard and keep going.”

Waupaca… …0 0 1 — 1 Neenah/Hortonville/Menasha… …3 1 3 — 7

Goals: First period – Jack Kraus NHM 0:58; Reid Molitor NHM (Tyler Hafeman, Kraus) 9:44 pp; Ethan Long NHM (Eric Alberts) 10:44. Second period – Alec Elkin NHM (Molitor, Kraus) 12:26 pp. Third period: Ethan Long NHM (Joshua Wilkins, Dillon Fox) 1:34; Davis Levine W (Mitchell Trzebiatowski, Max Menzies) 3:15 pp; Elkin NHM (Fox) 4:27; Hafeman NHM 12:36. Saves: Brett Berens W 31, Preston Long N 13.

Tim Froberg: 920-993-7183 or tfroberg@postcrescent.com; on Twitter @twfroberg