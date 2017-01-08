Rockets skate to big win over New Richmond

FOX CROSSING – Reid Molitor scored two goals as Neenah/Hortonville/Menasha beat New Richmond 7-1 on Saturday in a nonconference boys’ hockey game at Tri-County Ice Arena.

The Rockets led 4-0 before New Richmond got on the board.

Cody Dias, Alec Elkin, Joshua Wilkins, Travis Treml and Dillon Fox also scored for the Rockets, who improved to 10-4 overall.

Preston Long made 15 saves in goal for the Rockets.

New Richmond… …0 1 0 — 1 Neenah/Hortonville/Menasha… …2 2 3 — 7

Goals: First period – Cody Dias NHM (Jack Kraus, Alec Elkin) 5:45; Elkin NHM 8:45. Second period – Joshua Wilkins NHM (Stephen Priest, Ethan Long) 6:59 pp; Reid Molitor NHM 8:57; Chris Lubow NR (Nick Johnson) 10:17 pp. Third period – Molitor NHM (Ethan Long) 8:45; Travis Treml NHM 13:42; Dillon Fox NHM (Ethan Long) 13:49. Saves: Jake Erickson NR 18, Preston Long NHM 15.

Appleton United 4, Wisconsin Rapids 2

At Wisconsin Rapids, Matthew Gruber scored two goals — including an empty-netter with 49 seconds remaining — to lead Appleton.

Appleton… …0 2 2 — 4 Wisconsin Rapids… …1 0 1 — 2

Appleton goals: Second period – Ben Thomas (Connor Zilisch, Ethan Baker) 8:45; Matthew Gruber (Kieran Brosnan) 4:06 pp. Third period – Zilisch (Gruber, Erik Bargholtz) 12:41; Gruber :49.

GIRLS

Onalaska 3, Fox Cities 2

At Onalaska, Jaldyn Groshek scored 32 seconds into overtime to lift Onalaska to the win.

Onalaska led 2-0 after two periods, but Maddy Jablonski and Lauryn Hull scored in the third period for Fox Cities to tie the game at 2-2 and eventually send it to overtime.

Fox Cities… …0 0 2 0 — 2 Onalaska… …0 2 0 1 — 3

Goals: Second period – Sascha Cromheecke O (Kaley Manglitz, Jaldyn Groshek) :42; Groshek O (Cromheecke, Manglitz) 10:27. Third period – Maddy Jablonski FC (Tori Nelson) :20; Lauryn Hull FC (Nelson, Hanna Helling) 7:09. Overtime – Groshek O (Cromheecke, Manglitz) :32. Saves: Annaliese Mauel FC 7, Skylar Dannhoff O 24.