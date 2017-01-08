Rockets skate to big win over New Richmond

FOX CROSSING – Reid Molitor scored two goals as Neenah/Hortonville/Menasha beat New Richmond 7-1 on Saturday in a nonconference boys’ hockey game at Tri-County Ice Arena.
The Rockets led 4-0 before New Richmond got on the board.
Cody Dias, Alec Elkin, Joshua Wilkins, Travis Treml and Dillon Fox also scored for the Rockets, who improved to 10-4 overall.
Preston Long made 15 saves in goal for the Rockets.
|
New Richmond…
|
…0
|
1 0
|
—
|
1
|
Neenah/Hortonville/Menasha…
|
…2
|
2 3
|
—
|
7
Goals: First period – Cody Dias NHM (Jack Kraus, Alec Elkin) 5:45; Elkin NHM 8:45. Second period – Joshua Wilkins NHM (Stephen Priest, Ethan Long) 6:59 pp; Reid Molitor NHM 8:57; Chris Lubow NR (Nick Johnson) 10:17 pp. Third period – Molitor NHM (Ethan Long) 8:45; Travis Treml NHM 13:42; Dillon Fox NHM (Ethan Long) 13:49. Saves: Jake Erickson NR 18, Preston Long NHM 15.
Appleton United 4, Wisconsin Rapids 2
At Wisconsin Rapids, Matthew Gruber scored two goals — including an empty-netter with 49 seconds remaining — to lead Appleton.
|
Appleton…
|
…0
|
2 2
|
—
|
4
|
Wisconsin Rapids…
|
…1
|
0 1
|
—
|
2
Appleton goals: Second period – Ben Thomas (Connor Zilisch, Ethan Baker) 8:45; Matthew Gruber (Kieran Brosnan) 4:06 pp. Third period – Zilisch (Gruber, Erik Bargholtz) 12:41; Gruber :49.
GIRLS
Onalaska 3, Fox Cities 2
At Onalaska, Jaldyn Groshek scored 32 seconds into overtime to lift Onalaska to the win.
Onalaska led 2-0 after two periods, but Maddy Jablonski and Lauryn Hull scored in the third period for Fox Cities to tie the game at 2-2 and eventually send it to overtime.
|
Fox Cities…
|
…0
|
0 2 0
|
—
|
2
|
Onalaska…
|
…0
|
2 0 1
|
—
|
3
Goals: Second period – Sascha Cromheecke O (Kaley Manglitz, Jaldyn Groshek) :42; Groshek O (Cromheecke, Manglitz) 10:27. Third period – Maddy Jablonski FC (Tori Nelson) :20; Lauryn Hull FC (Nelson, Hanna Helling) 7:09. Overtime – Groshek O (Cromheecke, Manglitz) :32. Saves: Annaliese Mauel FC 7, Skylar Dannhoff O 24.
