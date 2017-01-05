Rockets skate to boys’ hockey win over Waupun

FOX CROSSING – Calder Evans made 16 saves as Neenah/Hortonville/Menasha beat Waupun 5-2 on Tuesday in a Badgerland Conference boys’ hockey game at Tri-County Ice Arena.

Travis Treml, Dillon Fox, Ethan Long, Tyler Hafeman and Jack Kraus scored goals for the Rockets (9-4-0 overall, 3-1-0 Badgerland).

Waupun… …0 1 1 — 2 Neenah/Hortonville/Menasha… …1 2 2 — 5

Goals: First Period – Travis Treml NHM (Josh Wilkins) 13:27. Second Period – Nate Brown W (Colin Holz) 5:18 pp; Dillon Fox NHM (Alec Elkin, Treml) 6:15 pp; Ethan Long NHM (Jack Kraus) 13:45. Third Period – Caleb Baxter W (Cody Kast, Carson Schramm) 2:50; Tyler Hafeman NHM (Ethan Long, Wilkins) 13:05; Kraus NHM (Hafeman, Elkin) 15:21 pp. Saves: Caleb Sauer W 27, Calder Evans NHM 16.

Appleton United 4, Fond du Lac 4

At Fond du Lac, the United rallied from a 3-0 deficit to tie the Cardinals in a Badgerland Conference game Tuesday at Blue Line Ice Center.

Erik Horman, Matthew Baker, Connor Zilisch and Ethan Baker scored for Appleton (7-4-1, 3-0-1). Baker’s goal at 14:23 of the third period gave the United a 4-3 lead, but Ryan Sabel scored two minutes later to tie it for Fond du Lac (1-10-2, 0-3-1).

Appleton… …1 1 2 — 4 Fond du Lac… …3 0 1 — 4

Goals: First Period – Ryan Sabel F (Cole Carlson, Henry Lange) 10:24; Sabel F (Zach Wilson, Lange) 15:27; Lange F (Sabel, Wilson) 15:42; Erik Horman AU (Connor Zilisch, Kieran Brosnan) 16:53. Second Period – Matthew Baker AU (Zilisch, Ethan Baker) 2:18. Third Period – Zilisch AU 9:32; Ethan Baker AU 14:23; Sabel F 16:39.

