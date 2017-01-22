Rockets skate to victory over Notre Dame

WAUSAU – The Neenah/Hortonville/Menasha boys’ hockey team beat Notre Dame 2-1 on Saturday in the third-place game of the Wausau West Invitational.

The Rockets got second-period goals from Ethan Long and Dillon Fox to take a 2-0 lead.

Notre Dame, which is ranked 10th in the state, got a goal from Jon Holzbach in the third period to pull within one.

Preston Long stopped 21 shots in goal for the Rockets.

Neenah/Hortonville/Menasha … …0 2 0 — 2 Notre Dame … …0 0 1 — 1

Goals: Second Period – Ethan Long NHM (Cody Dias, Owen Engel) 1:11; Dillon Fox NHM (Dias). Third Period – Jon Holzbach ND (Matthew Kini) :54. Saves: Preston Long NHM 21, Bo Buckley ND 31.

WRESTLING

CWC Duals

At Weyauwega, Shiocton and Weyauwega-Fremont finished 1-2. Shiocton went undefeated at 5-0, while Weyauwega-Fremont finished with a 4-1 record. Manawa finished fourth with a 2-3 record.

Sawyer Theobald went 5-0 for Shiocton at 132 pounds, while fellow Chiefs Sammy VanStraten went a combined 5-0 at 138 and 145, Levi Snortum went 5-0 at 145 and 152, Blake Johnson went 4-0 at 182 and Ethan Flannery went 4-0 at 113.

Weyauwega-Fremont’s top wrestlers included Cian Fisher, who went 5-0 at 113 and 120 pounds, Tyler Wetzel, who was 4-0 at 160, and Dylan Kicherer, who was 4-0 at 220 and 285.

Redbird Duals

At De Pere, New London’s Scott Cook went 5-0, winning two matches at 138 and three matches at 145 for the Bulldogs. New London finished fourth as a team.

Brillion’s Ben Kasten and Jesse Priest both went 5-0. Kasten went 2-0 at 145 and 3-0 at 152, while Priest was 5-0 at 285.

De Pere won the invitational with a 5-0 record.

Zelinski Duals

At Greenfield, Neenah went 2-3 and finished in fourth place at the Whitnall Invitational.

Beau Yineman went 5-0, with two wins at 182 and three at 195.

Herb Tyler Invitational

At Sheboygan, Seymour’s Thomas Peters went 3-0 at 145 and took first place in that weight class.

Peters defeated Valders’ Matthew Pekarske 6-2 in the championship match.

Wausau East Duals

At Wausau, Appleton North went 3-2 with wins over La Crosse Logan, Auburndale and Winneconne to finish third.

Ian Laatsch and Brock Danielski both went undefeated, finishing 5-0. Jake Price, Brytton Goymerac, Weston Verhoff, Jacob Ruppel and Zach Fisher each went 4-1.

Blackshirt Invitational

At Waukesha, Menasha finished seventh with 113 points but had two individual champions.

At 113, Noah Baehnman went 3-0 and defeated Ryan Dineen of Marquette University 6-1 to take first.

At 220, Connor Quick defeated Marquette University’s Charlie Gehringer 12-2 in the championship match and finished 3-0.

Kaiser VanDeLoo took second at 120 for the Bluejays.

Highlander Invitational

At Mequon, Alex Mischka went 5-0 and took first place in the 195-pound weight class for Kimberly. In his championship match, Mischka pinned Oak Creek’s John Wright in 2:27.

The Papermakers finished third with 337 points. Oak Creek won the invitational with 488.5 points.

Gymnastics

Valders/Roncalli Invite

At Valders, Brooke Siegel scored a 7.80 on the balance beam to finish in second place for the highest finish by a Kaukauna gymnast.

The Ghosts finished fifth in the team standings with a 98.725 score.

Girls’ hockey

Appleton United 3, Rock County 0

At Appleton, Annika Horman got a natural hat trick, scoring a goal in each period in the United’s win over the Fury.

Each of Horman’s goals came on a power play.

Mekenzy Hoisington had 21 saves for Appleton.

Rock County… …0 0 0 — 0 Appleton United… …1 1 1 — 3

Goals: First period – Annika Horman (Shelby Hiltgen) pp 12:57. Second period: Annika Horman (Sarah Marvin) pp 14:50. Third period: Annika Horman (Maddy Kapheim) pp 14:37. Shots: AU 33, RC 21. Saves: Mekenzy Hoisington AU 21, Sarah Varga RC 30.