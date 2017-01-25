Rockets skate to win over St. Mary’s Springs

FOX CROSSING – The Neenah/Hortonville/Menasha boys’ hockey team skated to a 5-2 victory Tuesday over St. Mary’s Springs in a Badgerland Conference game.

Dillon Fox and Tyler Hafeman each scored two goals and Alec Elkin also scored for the Rockets.

Springs … …0 1 1 — 2 Neenah/Hortonville/Menasha… …2 3 0 — 5

Goals: First period – Dillon Fox NHM (Cody Dias) 4:06; Fox NHM (Tyler Hafeman) 16:29. Second period – Alec Elkin NHM (Fox) 5:16; Hafeman NHM (Elkin, Jack Kraus) 7:25 pp; Hafeman NHM (Kraus, Travis Treml) 9:52 pp; Clark Bolin SMS (Caleb Schaefer) 14:14 pp. Third period – Dawson Sarauer SMS (Mitchell Grebe, Kaine Mertens) 16:55. Saves: Colin Ahern SMS 16, Preston Long NHM 23.

Appleton United 7, Beaver Dam 0

At Beaver Dam, Kieran Brosnan scored two goals to lead Appleton. Tanner Beckman, Erik Bargholtz, Matthew Gruber, Connor Zilisch and Erik Horman also scored in the Badgerland win.

GIRLS

Appleton United 8, Beaver Dam 1

At Beaver Dam, Annika Horman scored two goals, Maddy Meyer had four assists and Mekenzy Hoisington recorded 11 saves to lead Appleton.

Appleton United … …4 2 2 — 8 Beaver Dam … …1 0 0 — 1

Goals: First period – Olivia Olson AU (Maddy Kapheim) 7:27; Hiltgen AU (Madison Schultz, Annika Horman) 7:42; Horman AU 8:25; Horman AU (Hiltgen) 11:07; Alyssa Heim BD (Sydney Foote, Jenna Kirschbaum) 15:37. Second period – Sarah Marvin AU (Maddy Meyer) 1:42; Schultz AU (Meyer) 6:01. Third period – Liisa Cramer AU (Meyer) 2:12; Jade Cross AU (Kourtney Koster, Meyer) 8:04. Saves: Mekenzy Hoisington AU 11, Rebeca Avalos BD 30.