Romeo Langford Blog: Coming home with bronze, more back issues

New Albany (Ind.) star Romeo Langford is the No. 1 shooting guard and No. 5 overall recruit in the ESPN 100 and is headed to Cairo, Egypt to play with the USA U19 World Cup Team. Langford has agreed to keep an exclusive blog with USA TODAY Sports giving a behind-the-scenes look at his big trip.

Langford did not play Saturday in Team USA’s semifinal loss to Canada and then had eight points in Sunday’s 96-72 bronze medal victory against Spain. Langford, who has struggled with back problems throughout the tournament, played just three minutes.

As I was in the game. It didn’t hurt when I went in. As I kept on playing, I started feeling the pain. I’ll probably be home for two days and then I’m heading to South Carolina for the adidas Gauntlet finals. Right now, my plan is to get home and get some treatment and I’ll see what happens then.

I’ll bring back memories of just everything — working out with the guys, traveling, being coached by Coach Calipari and all of that. Playing for Team USA is something I wouldn’t mind doing again.

People from Egypt and wherever they are from came to our games and they were cheering for us even though they don’t know who we are. They just like the game and knowing that people from Egypt watched us play basketball was kinda cool.

I really don’t like watching and knowing that I could play. This was ours to win. It is hard knowing that we should have won and brought home the gold medal. It’s over and we’ve just got to go home and come back for the next one.