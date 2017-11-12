Romeo Langford cuts UCLA and UNC, trims list to three

Three college basketball programs still have a shot to sign Romeo Langford.

The New Albany five-star shooting guard announced Indiana, Kansas and Vanderbilt as his three finalists on Saturday, eliminating North Carolina and UCLA from the schools in his final five.

Langford has previously said he will wait until the spring signing period to make his final decision. He revealed his priorities in choosing a school to Courier Journal months ago.

“The education aspect of it,” said Langford, who at one time wanted to major in engineering but is undecided. “If I do leave early, I want to be able to come back and finish school. And my relationship with the coach, if I can trust him, if my parents can trust him. If they’re going to treat me as one of their own.”

The nation’s No. 5 overall high school senior, according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, Langford guided New Albany (Ind.) to a state title as a sophomore and could break the Indiana state scoring record (held by Damon Bailey, with 3,134 points, since 1990). New Albany would need another deep run in the state playoffs and Langford would have to put up roughly 37 points a game.

For more, visit the Courier-Journal