ALL-USA Watch: Indiana hoops fans wild for Romeo Langford—for good reason

Romeo Langford did not leave fans disappointed in the nightcap of the Forum Credit Union Tipoff Classic.

The 6-5 New Albany star torched Fort Wayne North Side for 42 points in a 97-59 win on Saturday night at Southport Fieldhouse. He left the court to a standing ovation and chants of “IU, IU, IU!” in the final minute of the game.

“I guess the crowd wanted me to go to IU,” Langford said with a smile.

There is no doubt about that. Langford, ranked as the No. 5 prospect in the senior class, has cut his choices to Indiana, Kansas and Vanderbilt. The home-state Hoosiers have made a push with first-year coach Archie Miller, though Langford is not planning on any decisions until after the season.

Time and time again, Langford has made it clear why he is such a valued prospect. On Saturday night, a night after the Class 4A top-ranked Bulldogs were upset 49-47 by Floyd Central in overtime, Langford went 14-for-19 from the floor and 6-for-9 from the 3-point line in a headline matchup with star North Side junior Keion Brooks.

All of that after practicing one time during the week due to strep throat.

“It was great experience playing in the showcase game and playing against Keion,” Langford said. “Keion is a really good player. We took a loss last night and felt like we had to come back and show people why we are No. 1 in the state. We really didn’t play like that last night and that’s what got us beat.”

Langford moved his career point total to 2,255 to rank No. 15 on the all-time list. After the game, he signed autographs for a line of fans waiting outside the New Albany locker room for 40 minutes.

“He understands that is part of it,” New Albany coach Jim Shannon said. “He’s an 18-year-old celebrity.”

