Romeo Langford named Naismith HS All-American

New Albany five-star guard Romeo Langford has been named a Naismith Trophy Third Team All-American, as announced by the Atlanta Tipoff Club Wednesday afternoon.

A 6-foot-5 junior, Langford was one of three third-year players selected to one of three all-american teams, joining Marvin Bagley and Zion Williamson, who both nabbed second-team honors. Bagley and Williamson are ranked No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, ahead of Langford in ESPN’s 2018 class rankings. The New Albany standout was one of three in-state players selected. North Central’s Kris Wilkes and La Lumiere’s Jaren Jackson Jr. were named honorable mention.

Langford is averaging 29 points and 8.9 rebounds per game for the top-ranked Bulldogs, who advanced to Saturday’s regional semifinal round by way of a sectional-title win over Floyd Central on Saturday. Romeo is shooting 52 percent from the field, including a 64-percent clip inside the 3-point arc.

Already the Bulldogs’ all-time leading scorer, the junior eclipsed the 2,000-point mark for his career in Saturday’s sectional championship, becoming the 49th player in state history to do so. He passed DeKalb’s Luke Recker for 47th on Indiana’s all-time scoring list in the win.

New Albany’s Romeo Langford (1) prepares to dunk against Bloomington North on Friday at New Albany High School. Feb. 24, 2017

