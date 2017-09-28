Superstar 2018 prospect Romeo Langford no longer considering Louisville

Highly rated Class of 2018 recruit Romeo Langford is no longer considering Louisville, his dad told the Courier-Journal on Wednesday night.

The New Albany (Ind.) High School star has visited the University of Louisville multiple times over the past few years, including Sept. 16, when he and his family watched the Louisville football team play Clemson. The Cards were among the seven schools Langford, a five-star prospect, was considering.

“Due to the current allegations associated with the University of Louisville men’s basketball program, a family decision was made that Romeo Langford will no longer be considering U of L in his recruitment,” Langford’s dad, Tim, said in a text message.

The Langfords’ decision came hours after the University of Louisville placed head basketball coach Rick Pitino on unpaid administrative leave in the wake of news that an FBI investigation into wire fraud and money laundering in college hoops included the university.

Pitino’s lawyer, Steve Pence, told the Courier-Journal earlier Wednesday that his client had been “effectively fired.”

Louisville athletics director Tom Jurich was placed on paid administrative leave.

Langford, a 6-foot-5 wing, is one of the top five prospects in the nation, according to 247Sports. He recently named Indiana, Kansas, Louisville, North Carolina, UCLA and Vanderbilt as the final schools he would consider signing with. He, along with fellow five-star stud Zion Williamson, is also considering Kentucky.

The news is just the latest in a string of reactions to the FBI’s bombshell investigation, which is ongoing. Louisville’s two 2018 pledges, Courtney Ramey and Anfernee Simons, both withdrew their commitments Wednesday afternoon.

