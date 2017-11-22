Romeo Langford opens season with 48-point outburst

New Albany’s (Ind.) Romeo Langford, a five-star guard and one of the best players in the country, opened up his senior campaign with a career-high 48 points as the top-ranked Bulldogs ripped host Charlestown 110-36 Tuesday night.

Langford, who played all but the last few minutes of the game, scored 30 points in the first half as New Albany cruised to a commanding 58-11 cushion after the first 16 minutes.

Langford now has 2,127 career points, good for 27th on the all-time scoring list. He is just 27 points behind Shawn Kemp. Bedford North Lawrence’s Damon Bailey is No. 1 at 3,134 points.

New Albany coach Jim Shannon said he wants Langford to break Bailey’s record.

“He came to New Albany for four years,” Langford said. “He could’ve gone to a prep school. I’m not going to put him on the bench.”

Shannon said Langford, who has narrowed his colleges choices to Indiana, Kansas and Vanderbilt, doesn’t care how many points he scores.

“He doesn’t care about Bailey’s record,” Shannon said. “I may be the only one who cares. I care.”

For more, visit the Courier-Journal