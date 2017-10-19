Romeo Langford's Indiana visit takes on bigger meaning

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Romeo Langford’s IU trip this weekend, long scheduled as an unofficial, has apparently become an official visit instead.

Langford tweeted Thursday morning that he would be taking his IU visit as an official, meaning the Hoosiers will now be hosting two of the 2018 class’s top-10 prospects on such visits for coach Archie Miller’s first Hoosier Hysteria.

IU official this weekend 🤘🏽 — RoMeO‼️ (@yeahyeah_22) October 19, 2017

Tennessee point guard Darius Garland is the other.

There are subtle but important differences between official and unofficial visits.

On official visits, programs are allowed to cover most costs, including travel, food, etc. Official visits also typically last longer than unofficial ones, and are often more involved in terms of what recruits do, who they spent time with and more. Programs get a limited number of official visits per recruiting cycle, making them more valuable to coaches than unofficials.

For more, visit the Indianapolis Star