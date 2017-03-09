Roncalli’s 11 3s too much for Shiocton

GREEN BAY – The game started just how Shiocton had hoped Wednesday night at Green Bay Southwest.

The top-seeded Chiefs raced out to a 10-4 lead and held an eight-point advantage late in the first half against No. 3 Roncalli.

The Jets, though, closed the half on a 14-0 run and never looked back to knock off Shiocton 70-62 in the WIAA Division 4 sectional semifinal.

“I thought it was a nice high school basketball game, there’s no doubt about it,” said Shiocton coach Chad Schmidt. “I thought we did a good job getting the lead. They just hit some 3s to get back into it.”

A big reason for the Jets’ win was the play of junior Mitchel Schneider, who scored a game-high 32 points and made seven 3-pointers. Teammates Chombi Lambert and Cory Bahrs were both in double figures with 17 and 11, respectively.

Joshua Leitzke led the Chiefs with 16 points, while teammates Nathan Schmidt and Brandon Spencer each had 14 points.

Spencer, Leitzke and Schmidt all played a big part in helping the Chiefs go up 25-17 toward the end of the first half. The trio combined for all but four of Shiocton’s 25 first-half points, scoring seven each, but then Schneider and company got hot.

Schneider, Lambert and Bahrs each hit a 3-pointer on three consecutive possessions to give Roncalli its first lead of the night.

“They hit some shots there and were able to run some offense,” coach Schmidt said. “They found the open guys and hit the open shots. It’s that simple.”

Schneider hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Roncalli a 31-25 halftime lead.

“We just got lazy on defense,” Shiocton senior Tyler Bedor said. “We got tired and they had more depth than us.”

Roncalli stayed hot in the second half, with Schneider hitting a pair of 3s and Bahrs adding another as the Jets led 40-33 with 13 minutes remaining.

Bedor got Shiocton within 44-41 with just over nine minutes left with a three-point play. Wesley Brouillard made it a one-point game on the next Chiefs possession but Schneider answered immediately with a 3-pointer.

“I thought we were right there,” coach Schmidt said. “They just hit some answer 3s. I don’t know what Schneider’s percentage was but we ran into a buzzsaw kid who had an unbelievable performance. He was the difference-maker in this one.”

Bahrs also came up clutch for Roncalli, making it 54-49 with a 3 of his own just as Shiocton seemed poised to tie or take the lead down two.

Schmidt said his players played well despite the loss.

“I really felt we were good enough to beat them,” coach Schmidt said. “You got to get shots to fall. You got to get certain things to go your way. It’s a microscope at the end and it just didn’t go out way.”

Schneider and Brouillard traded 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions and with 3:14 left Roncalli held a 59-56 advantage.

Shiocton began fouling with 1:15 remaining and after not missing from the line the whole game, the Jets began to stumble a little.

“I felt like we were going to make a run and get over the hump and win the game,” Bedor said. “Unfortunately it didn’t happen.”

The Chiefs pulled within 64-61 until Ian Behringer made a transition lay-in to end any hopes of a Shiocton rally.

“They just got a little more than us at the end,” coach Schmidt said. “We got some rhythm there but just couldn’t get the stops at the other end.”

Schneider and Lambert iced the game from the line after that to send Roncalli onto the sectional final Saturday at Waupaca.

“You just got to tip your hat, congratulate them and hope they go far,” Bedor said.

Roncalli… …31 39 — 70 Shiocton… …25 37 — 62

Roncalli: Lambert 17, Bahrs 11, Schneider 32, Johnsrud 4, Heinzen 2, Behringer 4. Totals 24 11-14 70. Three-pointers: Schneider 7, Bahrs 3, Lambert. Fouls: 17.

Shiocton: Spencer 14, Leitzke 16, Brouillard 9, Bedor 9, Schmidt 14. Totals 21 15-19 62. Three-pointers: Spencer 2, Leitzke 2, Schmidt. Fouls: 16.

