Rondale Moore, receiver who squatted 530 pounds, commits to Texas

Trinity (Louisville) four-star wide receiver Rondale Moore announced Sunday morning via Twitter that he has verbally committed to play for Texas.

Moore, a 5-foot-8, 174-pound rising senior is ranked by 247 Sports as the Class of 2018’s No. 1 receiver in Kentucky and the No. 43 player nationally at the position.

He also had offers from Louisville, Kentucky, Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Penn State, Pitt and Purdue among others.

Please respect my decision. 🤘🏽 pic.twitter.com/FWkYoNRKrs — Rondale Moore (@Rondale_Moore03) June 25, 2017

Moore had gained national attention on social media about a month ago when a video surfaced of him squatting 530 pounds — more than three times his body weight.

This video was originally posted to Instagram by Trinity strength and conditioning coach Mike Snyder. You can see the video by clicking here.