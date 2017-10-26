Ronnie Perkins giddy to receive his U.S Army All-American jersey

Lutheran North (Saint Louis, Mo.) defensive end Ronnie Perkins is one of the most feared players in the trenches every week.

The 6-foot-2, 256-pounder has a relentless motor and great footwork, making him a nightmare matchup for whoever is facing him under the gleam of the Friday Night Lights.

But Thursday when the Army All-American Bowl Selection Tour Presented by American Family Insurance dropped by his school to present him his jersey for the U.S. Army All-American Bowl, Perkins was less grimacing hit man and more giddy teddy bear.

RELATED: Army All-American Bowl Selection Tour

The U.S Army All-American Bowl is scheduled for Jan. 6 at the Alamodome in San Antonio and will be televised live on NBC at 1 p.m. EST.

Perkins, a four-star recruit in the 247 Sports Composite, is the catalyst on a defense that has pitched two shutouts and has given up just 87 points in nine games. The Crusaders are unbeaten this season.

Perkins is ranked No. 5 at his position in the 247 Sports Composite.

Follow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY