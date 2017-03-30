Roosevelt assistant Quail named GBB coach at Lennox

Lennox has found its new girls basketball coach.

The school announced Thursday that Sioux Falls Roosevelt assistant Adam Quail has been selected to replace Dan DeVries, who will be taking over as the school’s activities director later this year.

Quail, a Sioux Valley and South Dakota State alum, has spent the last five seasons at Roosevelt. He began as an assistant with the boys team for three seasons, before joining David Maxwell’s staff when he took over as the Riders’ girls coach two years ago.

“I am extremely excited for coach Quail,” Maxwell said. “He has been an invaluable asset to Roosevelt High School as both a teacher and coach. I am so thankful that I had the opportunity to work with him for the past two seasons and know he is going to do an outstanding job at Lennox.”

The Orioles lose six seniors from this year’s team, which compiled a 22-3 record and finished runner-up in Class A. It’s worth noting that Lennox does return a first team All-State selection in Madysen Vlastuin. The 6-foot guard averaged 16.4 points and 6.0 rebounds per game as a freshman.

