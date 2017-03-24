Roosevelt baseball to open season in Florida

The Sioux Falls Roosevelt baseball team will be kicking off its season bright and early Friday morning in sunny Cocoa Beach, Fla. The Rough Riders will play a pair of doubleheaders Friday and Saturday, starting with a 7 a.m. central first pitch against Champaign Central (Ill.).

This marks the first time in state history that a baseball team has started its season in Florida, according to a press release from the S.D. High School Baseball Association.

Following their opener against Champaign Central, the Riders will take on the Canada Canonniers at 9:30 a.m.

Saturday, the team will face Hayfield (Minn.) at 9:30 a.m. and Maret (D.C.) at 3 p.m.

Though Roosevelt is the first team to ever open its season outside of the state, it is not the first to venture well outside of state borders for games.

Later this season, Sioux Falls O’Gorman will travel to Las Vegas and Kansas for non-conference games.

All games can be viewed live via the Game Changer App or online through SDHSBA.com.

All times Central

Friday

Roosevelt vs. Champaign Central (Ill.), 7 a.m.

Roosevelt vs. Canada Coanonniers, 9:30 a.m.

Saturday

Roosevelt vs. Hayfield (Minn.), 9:30 a.m.

Roosevelt vs. Maret (D.C.), 3 p.m.