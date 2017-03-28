Roosevelt tabs new VB coach; Washington names girls soccer coach

Kevin Vanderwal will be the next head volleyball coach at Sioux Falls Roosevelt, the school announced Tuesday.

Vanderwal, a native of British Columbia, replaces Holly Lynch, who stepped down in January after 10 seasons as Riders head coach.

Vanderwal joined Lynch’s staff as an assistant in 2008. He has since coached the 9th, 10th and junior varsity teams.

“I started at the bottom, at the freshman level and progressed my way up,” said Vanderwal, who has coached the 9th, 10th and junior varsity teams since he joined Lynch’s staff as an assistant in 2008. “Throughout the years I’ve had constant talks with coach Lynch about what it takes to be a head coach and she gave me…some insight into what her job was to help prepare me for a position in the future. Luckily, it turned out to be this one.”

​Under Lynch’s watch, the Riders claimed state championships in 2008 and 2012, and matched a state record with five consecutive finals appearances from 2010-14.

In his first season, Vanderwal will inherit a Roosevelt team that went 15-5 and finished runner-up in 2016. He will be tasked with replacing seven seniors off last year’s roster. It’s worth noting that the Riders do return a first team All-State selection in current junior Rylee Boyd, a 6-foot-1 middle hitter.

“We’re losing a great group of seniors,” Vanderwal, a Dordt alumnus, said. “We have some holes, but we have some girls that got a lot of playing time at the JV level — a few of them got thrown into a couple varsity matches — and they’re all playing club right now. So they’re getting their time in. I think we’re going to be okay next season.”

WEILER TABBED WASHINGTON GIRLS SOCCER COACH



Sioux Falls Washington announced Dale Weiler as its new head girls soccer coach Tuesday afternoon.

Weiler, a Hudson, Wisc. native, was a midfielder/forward at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, where he graduated with the eighth-most assists in program history (23) and registered nine goals.

He played in the Premier Development League in 2005 with the Chicago Fire Reserves and in the National Premier Soccer league with the Milwaukee Bavarians in 2006.

Weiler played professionally for the Minnesota Thunder (United Soccer League) from 2007-09.

In terms of coaching experience, Weiler has spent time as the head coach of the Dakota Alliance’s U16 boys team and as an assistant coach at Augustana University. He previously served as head coach at Triton High School in Minnesota.

