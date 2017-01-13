Roosevelt volleyball coach Holly Lynch announces retirement

After 10 seasons at Roosevelt, Holly Lynch is retiring as head volleyball coach, she confirmed Thursday night.

Lynch said she would like to continue teaching at Roosevelt, adding “I can’t say I’m never going to step back on the court and help younger kids,” but for the time being, she’s looking forward to spending more time with her 7-year-old son during the summer and fall months.

“I’ve been at it 15 years and over Christmas, it just kind of hit me,” she said. “I feel like I’ve fulfilled all my coaching dreams with the athletes and players that I’ve coached along the way.”

Lynch began her coaching career at Canistota in 2002. In her first season she led the Hawks to the state tournament – a first for the school in any sport since the 1950s. Two years later, Canistota finished third in Class B.

“I love that I started my career in Canistota,” said Lynch, who taught at the school for two years before she started coaching. “The town shut down when we first made it to state, so I have some really great memories to start off my career there.”

The Lakeville, Minn. native also found immediate success when she took over at Roosevelt in 2006, leading the Rough Riders to the Class AA championship in her first season at the helm. It was the program’s first state title since 2000, and marked the beginning of a highly-successful run at the school for Lynch.

After capturing the AA crown in 2008, the Rough Riders matched a state record with five consecutive championship match appearances from 2010-14, a stretch which saw them take down their third championship under the coach in 2012.

This past season, with a roster featuring seven seniors (second most in AA), Roosevelt reached the state finals for the sixth time in the last seven years. Though they fell to Harrisburg in five sets, Lynch was proud of how her team played.

“I thought we played the absolute best we could have played,” she said after the match. “That’s the best way to end the season. I know it’s obviously not a championship, but this team played great.”

Lynch echoed that sentiment Thursday as she reflected on her career.

“I wanted to leave giving my best,” she said. “Every year throughout coaching I’ve felt like I’ve always given my best. This team I had this past year gave me their best and we ended on a really great season.”

Lynch compiled a career record of 316-117 over her 15 seasons as head coach.

“I’m totally at peace with my decision,” she said. “I’m leaving filled with joy. I wanted to leave knowing that I gave it my best. I’m truly filled with joy.”

