Rose takes over as Sparks football coach

Brad Rose has been hired as the next football coach at Sparks High.

Rose is a 2005 graduate of Spanish Springs and has 11 years of coaching experience. He spent one year at Butte College and 10 years at North Valleys.

Rose was the offensive coordinator for North Valleys. He also has many years of experience coaching baseball, track and basketball at the high school level.

He replaces Rob Kittrell as the Sparks coach. Kittrell stepped down in November after 19 years as the football coach. Kittrell remains a teacher and athletic director at Sparks.

Rose wrote in an email to the RGJ: “While the decision to leave behind the coaches and athletes at North Valleys after 10 years was a difficult one, I am to beyond excited to be the new head coach at Sparks. There is no doubt I have big shoes to fill following Coach Kitrell, but I am fired up to bring in this new era of Sparks Football.”

The Railroaders finished 2-7 last season.