Roster breakdown for the 2017 Jordan Brand Classic

After duking it out on the court just a handful of times for some of the most epic frontcourt battles of the year, Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix, Ariz.) center DeAndre Ayton, an Arizona signee, and Westtown School (West Chester, Penn.) forward Mohamed Bamba will enjoy the benefit of each other’s dominance as teammates for the West at the Jordan Brand Classic, which tips April 14 at Barclays Arena in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Future Kentucky teammates, The Patrick School (Elizabeth, N.J.) center Nick Richards and Findlay Prep (Henderson, Nev.) forward P.J. Washington join the twin towers and Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.) shooting guard Gary Trent Jr., a Duke signee, and Norman North (Norman, Okla.) point guard Trae Young, an Oklahoma signee, will form one of the most prolific backcourts in the game’s history.

Nathan Hale (Seattle) forward Michael Porter Jr., a Washington signee who is ranked No. 1 overall in the ESPN 100, will suit up for the East, joining Pace Academy (Atlanta) forward Wendell Carter Jr., a Duke signee, and La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.) teammates Brian Bowen and Jaren Jackson, a Michigan State signee.

That group should have good looks with the depth at the point for the East, including IMG Academy’s (Bradenton, Fla.) Trevon Duval, the top ranked floor general in the ESPN 100, Neumann-Goretti’s (Philadelphia) Quade Green, a Kentucky signee, and Notre Dame’s (West Haven, Conn.) Tremont Waters, a Georgetown signee.

On the girls side, Monacan (Richmond, Va.) guard Megan Walker, the top ranked player in the ESPN HoopGurlz 100, will lead the East against South Salem (Salem, Ore.) wing Evina Westbrook, a Tennessee signee who is ranked No. 2 overall, and the West.

Here’s a look at the full rosters.

BOYS ROSTERS

EAST TEAM # Name Pos. Hgt Wt. School College 30 Brian Bowen SF 6-7 190 La Lumiere School (La Porte, IN) Undecided 34 Wendell Carter Jr. PF 6-9 254 Pace Academy (Atlanta, GA) Duke 11 Trevon Duval PG 6-3 183 IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL) Undecided 3 Jalek Felton SG 6-3 180 Gray Collegiate Academy (Columbia, SC) North Carolina 21 Quade Green PG 6-1 170 Neumann-Goretti (Philadelphia, PA) Kentucky 5 Jaren Jackson SF 6-10 226 La Lumiere School (La Porte, IN) Michigan State 22 Brandon McCoy C 6-11 244 Cathedral Catholic (San Diego, CA) Undecided 23 John Petty SG 6-5 185 Jemison (Jemison, AL) Alabama 1 Michael Porter Jr. SF 6-10 212 Nathan Hale (Seattle, WA) Washington 24 Mitchell Robinson C 6-11 215 Chalmette (New Orleans, LA) Western Kentucky 2 Jarred Vanderbilt PF 6-8 200 Victory Prep Academy (Houston, TX) Kentucky 4 Tremont Waters PG 5-11 165 Notre Dame (West Haven, CT) Georgetown WEST TEAM # Name Pos. Ht. Wt. School (City) College 35 DeAndre Ayton C 7-0 220 Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix, AZ) Arizona 11 Mohamed Bamba C 6-11 210 Westtown School (West Chester, PA) Undecided 2 Troy Brown Jr. SF 6-7 215 Centennial High School (Las Vegas, NV) Oregon 4 Matt Coleman PG 6-1 174 Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, VA) Texas 5 Kevin Knox SF 6-8 203 Tampa Catholic High School (Tampa, FL) Undecided 0 Billy Preston PF 6-10 230 Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, VA) Kansas 23 Nick Richards C 6-11 250 The Patrick School (Elizabeth, NJ) Kentucky 1 Collin Richards SG 6-3 175 Pebblebrook High School (Mableton, GA) Alabama 7 Gary Trent Jr. SG 6-5 200 Prolific Prep (Napa, CA) Duke 25 PJ Washington PF 6-8 225 Findlay College Prep (Las Vegas, NV) Kentucky 15 Lonnie Walker Jr. SG 6-4 192 Reading High School (Reading, PA) Miami 3 Trae Young PG 6-2 170 Norman North High School (Norman, OK) Oklahoma

GIRLS ROSTERS

EAST TEAM # Name Pos. Ht. High School (School Location) College 15 Chennedy Carter PG 5-7 Mansfield Timberview (Arlington, TX) Texas A&M 1 Ayanna Clark F 6-1 Long Beach Poly (Long Beach, CA) USC 10 Sidney Cooks C 6-4 St. Joseph Catholic (Kenosha, WI) Michigan State 5 Taya Corosdale F 6-3 Bothell (Bothell, WA) Oregon State 34 Lexi Gordon G 5-11 L.D. Bell (Fort Worth, TX) UConn 4 Destiny Littleton G 5-9 The Bishop School (La Jolla, CA) USC 3 Alexis Morris PG 5-6 Legacy Christian Acad. (Beaumont, TX) Baylor 12 Deauzya Richards F 6-1 Cypress Ranch (Cypress, TX) Baylor 8 Satou Sabally G 6-3 Berlin, Germany Oregon 31 Evina Westbrook G 6-0 South Salem (Salem, OR) Tennessee 13 Jade Williams C 6-4 The Colony (The Colony, TX) Duke 25 Kiana Williams PG 5-7 Wagner (San Antonio, TX) Stanford WEST TEAM # Name Pos. Ht. High School (School Location) College 30 Rellah Boothe F 6-1 IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL) Texas 3 Mikayla Coombs G 5-10 Wesleyan School (Norcross, GA) UConn 10 Rennia Davis F 6-2 Ribault Senior (Jacksonville, FL) Tennessee 8 Maya Dodson G 6-3 St. Francis (Alpharetta, GA) Stanford 11 Dana Evans PG 5-6 West Side (Gary, IN) Louisville 4 Raven Farley-Clark C 6-4 Queen of Peace (Elizabeth, NJ) LSU 2 Anastasia Hayes PG 5-7 Riverdale (Murfreesboro, TN) Tennessee 21 Kasiyahna Kushkituah C 6-4 St. Francis (Alpharetta, GA) Tennessee 24 Autumn Newby F 6-2 Archer (Lawrenceville, GA) Vanderbilt 15 Chasity Patterson G 5-5 North Shore (Houston, TX) Texas 33 Danielle Patterson C 6-3 Mary Louis Acad. (Jamaica Estates, NY) Notre Dame 32 Megan Walker G 6-1 Monacan (Richmond, VA) UConn

