Roster breakdown for the 2017 Jordan Brand Classic

After duking it out on the court just a handful of times for some of the most epic frontcourt battles of the year, Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix, Ariz.) center DeAndre Ayton, an Arizona signee, and Westtown School (West Chester, Penn.) forward Mohamed Bamba will enjoy the benefit of each other’s dominance as teammates for the West at the Jordan Brand Classic, which tips April 14 at Barclays Arena in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Future Kentucky teammates, The Patrick School (Elizabeth, N.J.) center Nick Richards and Findlay Prep (Henderson, Nev.) forward P.J. Washington join the twin towers and Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.) shooting guard Gary Trent Jr., a Duke signee, and Norman North (Norman, Okla.) point guard Trae Young, an Oklahoma signee, will form one of the most prolific backcourts in the game’s history.
Nathan Hale (Seattle) forward Michael Porter Jr., a Washington signee who is ranked No. 1 overall in the ESPN 100, will suit up for the East, joining Pace Academy (Atlanta) forward Wendell Carter Jr., a Duke signee, and La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.) teammates Brian Bowen and Jaren Jackson, a Michigan State signee.
That group should have good looks with the depth at the point for the East, including IMG Academy’s (Bradenton, Fla.) Trevon Duval, the top ranked floor general in the ESPN 100, Neumann-Goretti’s (Philadelphia) Quade Green, a Kentucky signee, and Notre Dame’s (West Haven, Conn.) Tremont Waters, a Georgetown signee.
On the girls side, Monacan (Richmond, Va.) guard Megan Walker, the top ranked player in the ESPN HoopGurlz 100, will lead the East against South Salem (Salem, Ore.) wing Evina Westbrook, a Tennessee signee who is ranked No. 2 overall, and the West.
Here’s a look at the full rosters.
BOYS ROSTERS
|EAST TEAM
|#
|Name
|Pos.
|Hgt
|Wt.
|School
|College
|30
|Brian Bowen
|SF
|6-7
|190
|La Lumiere School (La Porte, IN)
|Undecided
|34
|Wendell Carter Jr.
|PF
|6-9
|254
|Pace Academy (Atlanta, GA)
|Duke
|11
|Trevon Duval
|PG
|6-3
|183
|IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL)
|Undecided
|3
|Jalek Felton
|SG
|6-3
|180
|Gray Collegiate Academy (Columbia, SC)
|North Carolina
|21
|Quade Green
|PG
|6-1
|170
|Neumann-Goretti (Philadelphia, PA)
|Kentucky
|5
|Jaren Jackson
|SF
|6-10
|226
|La Lumiere School (La Porte, IN)
|Michigan State
|22
|Brandon McCoy
|C
|6-11
|244
|Cathedral Catholic (San Diego, CA)
|Undecided
|23
|John Petty
|SG
|6-5
|185
|Jemison (Jemison, AL)
|Alabama
|1
|Michael Porter Jr.
|SF
|6-10
|212
|Nathan Hale (Seattle, WA)
|Washington
|24
|Mitchell Robinson
|C
|6-11
|215
|Chalmette (New Orleans, LA)
|Western Kentucky
|2
|Jarred Vanderbilt
|PF
|6-8
|200
|Victory Prep Academy (Houston, TX)
|Kentucky
|4
|Tremont Waters
|PG
|5-11
|165
|Notre Dame (West Haven, CT)
|Georgetown
|WEST TEAM
|#
|Name
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|School (City)
|College
|35
|DeAndre Ayton
|C
|7-0
|220
|Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix, AZ)
|Arizona
|11
|Mohamed Bamba
|C
|6-11
|210
|Westtown School (West Chester, PA)
|Undecided
|2
|Troy Brown Jr.
|SF
|6-7
|215
|Centennial High School (Las Vegas, NV)
|Oregon
|4
|Matt Coleman
|PG
|6-1
|174
|Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, VA)
|Texas
|5
|Kevin Knox
|SF
|6-8
|203
|Tampa Catholic High School (Tampa, FL)
|Undecided
|0
|Billy Preston
|PF
|6-10
|230
|Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, VA)
|Kansas
|23
|Nick Richards
|C
|6-11
|250
|The Patrick School (Elizabeth, NJ)
|Kentucky
|1
|Collin Richards
|SG
|6-3
|175
|Pebblebrook High School (Mableton, GA)
|Alabama
|7
|Gary Trent Jr.
|SG
|6-5
|200
|Prolific Prep (Napa, CA)
|Duke
|25
|PJ Washington
|PF
|6-8
|225
|Findlay College Prep (Las Vegas, NV)
|Kentucky
|15
|Lonnie Walker Jr.
|SG
|6-4
|192
|Reading High School (Reading, PA)
|Miami
|3
|Trae Young
|PG
|6-2
|170
|Norman North High School (Norman, OK)
|Oklahoma
GIRLS ROSTERS
|EAST TEAM
|#
|Name
|Pos.
|Ht.
|High School (School Location)
|College
|15
|Chennedy Carter
|PG
|5-7
|Mansfield Timberview (Arlington, TX)
|Texas A&M
|1
|Ayanna Clark
|F
|6-1
|Long Beach Poly (Long Beach, CA)
|USC
|10
|Sidney Cooks
|C
|6-4
|St. Joseph Catholic (Kenosha, WI)
|Michigan State
|5
|Taya Corosdale
|F
|6-3
|Bothell (Bothell, WA)
|Oregon State
|34
|Lexi Gordon
|G
|5-11
|L.D. Bell (Fort Worth, TX)
|UConn
|4
|Destiny Littleton
|G
|5-9
|The Bishop School (La Jolla, CA)
|USC
|3
|Alexis Morris
|PG
|5-6
|Legacy Christian Acad. (Beaumont, TX)
|Baylor
|12
|Deauzya Richards
|F
|6-1
|Cypress Ranch (Cypress, TX)
|Baylor
|8
|Satou Sabally
|G
|6-3
|Berlin, Germany
|Oregon
|31
|Evina Westbrook
|G
|6-0
|South Salem (Salem, OR)
|Tennessee
|13
|Jade Williams
|C
|6-4
|The Colony (The Colony, TX)
|Duke
|25
|Kiana Williams
|PG
|5-7
|Wagner (San Antonio, TX)
|Stanford
|WEST TEAM
|#
|Name
|Pos.
|Ht.
|High School (School Location)
|College
|30
|Rellah Boothe
|F
|6-1
|IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL)
|Texas
|3
|Mikayla Coombs
|G
|5-10
|Wesleyan School (Norcross, GA)
|UConn
|10
|Rennia Davis
|F
|6-2
|Ribault Senior (Jacksonville, FL)
|Tennessee
|8
|Maya Dodson
|G
|6-3
|St. Francis (Alpharetta, GA)
|Stanford
|11
|Dana Evans
|PG
|5-6
|West Side (Gary, IN)
|Louisville
|4
|Raven Farley-Clark
|C
|6-4
|Queen of Peace (Elizabeth, NJ)
|LSU
|2
|Anastasia Hayes
|PG
|5-7
|Riverdale (Murfreesboro, TN)
|Tennessee
|21
|Kasiyahna Kushkituah
|C
|6-4
|St. Francis (Alpharetta, GA)
|Tennessee
|24
|Autumn Newby
|F
|6-2
|Archer (Lawrenceville, GA)
|Vanderbilt
|15
|Chasity Patterson
|G
|5-5
|North Shore (Houston, TX)
|Texas
|33
|Danielle Patterson
|C
|6-3
|Mary Louis Acad. (Jamaica Estates, NY)
|Notre Dame
|32
|Megan Walker
|G
|6-1
|Monacan (Richmond, VA)
|UConn
