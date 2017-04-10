Rosters announced for Jordan Brand Global Showcase

The Jordan Brand Global Showcase will be held Friday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn as part of four games featuring top high school age talent from around the nation and the world.
Many of the players are potential future international NBA Draft prospects with some already playing in the United States.
Eyes will be on N’Faly Dante, a 7-footer from Mali who plays for Sunrise Christian in Kansas. Bernardo Da Silva from Brazil is young but continues to develop at Wasatch Academy in Utah. Guard Cashius McNeilly from Thornlea is the top-ranked Class of 2020 prospect in Canada.
|BLUE TEAM
|#
|Name
|Pos
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Team
|Country
|4
|Posh Alexander
|G
|5-10
|167
|Our Saviour Lutheran
|USA
|10
|Kay Bruhnke
|W
|6-5
|193
|Regnitzal Basket
|Germany
|14
|Bernardo Da Silva
|P
|6-8
|195
|Wasatch Academy
|Brazil
|18
|N’Faly Dante
|P
|7-0
|220
|Sunrise Christian School
|Mali
|6
|Tom Digbeu
|G
|6-3
|159
|FC Barcelona
|France
|15
|Elijah Hutchins-Everett
|P
|6-10
|224
|DePaul HS
|USA
|5
|Jermaine Miranda
|G
|6-2
|180
|Colegio Bautista Caguas
|Puerto Rico
|7
|Addison Patterson
|W
|6-6
|190
|Athlete Institute
|Canada
|11
|Jamie Pradilla Gayan
|P
|6-6
|232
|Basket Zaragoza 2002 S.A.D
|Spain
|8
|Karem Queeley
|G
|6-3
|186
|Real Madrid
|United Kingdom
|12
|Nicolas Rogkavopoulos
|W
|6-5
|182
|Doukas
|Greece
|RED TEAM
|#
|Name
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Team
|Country
|13
|Tomas Chapero
|P
|6-8
|187
|Bahia Basket
|Argentina
|6
|Gregor Glas
|G
|6-4
|173
|KK Primorska
|Slovenia
|9
|Kilian Hayes
|G
|6-4
|204
|Cholet
|France
|15
|Joshua Hemmings
|W
|6-8
|210
|Oak Hill Academy
|Canada
|7
|Theo Maledon
|G
|6-3
|170
|Insep
|France
|12
|Karlo Matkovic
|P
|6-6
|201
|Cedevita Zagreb
|Croatia
|8
|Cashius McNeilly
|G
|6-4
|177
|Thornlea H.S.
|Canada
|11
|Francisco Paulino Mota
|W
|6-5
|225
|Pope John H.S.
|Dominican Republic
|16
|Isaiah Stewart
|P
|6-8
|240
|McQuaid Jesuit H.S.
|USA
|17
|Allen Udemadu
|P
|6-10
|120
|Pro Vision H.S.
|Nigeria
|14
|Lance Ware
|W
|6-8
|195
|Life Center Academy
|USA