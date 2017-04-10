Rosters announced for Jordan Brand Global Showcase

The Jordan Brand Global Showcase will be held Friday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn as part of four games featuring top high school age talent from around the nation and the world.

Many of the players are potential future international NBA Draft prospects with some already playing in the United States.

Eyes will be on N’Faly Dante, a 7-footer from Mali who plays for Sunrise Christian in Kansas. Bernardo Da Silva from Brazil is young but continues to develop at Wasatch Academy in Utah. Guard Cashius McNeilly from Thornlea is the top-ranked Class of 2020 prospect in Canada.

BLUE TEAM # Name Pos Ht. Wt. Team Country 4 Posh Alexander G 5-10 167 Our Saviour Lutheran USA 10 Kay Bruhnke W 6-5 193 Regnitzal Basket Germany 14 Bernardo Da Silva P 6-8 195 Wasatch Academy Brazil 18 N’Faly Dante P 7-0 220 Sunrise Christian School Mali 6 Tom Digbeu G 6-3 159 FC Barcelona France 15 Elijah Hutchins-Everett P 6-10 224 DePaul HS USA 5 Jermaine Miranda G 6-2 180 Colegio Bautista Caguas Puerto Rico 7 Addison Patterson W 6-6 190 Athlete Institute Canada 11 Jamie Pradilla Gayan P 6-6 232 Basket Zaragoza 2002 S.A.D Spain 8 Karem Queeley G 6-3 186 Real Madrid United Kingdom 12 Nicolas Rogkavopoulos W 6-5 182 Doukas Greece