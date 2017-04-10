USA Today Sports

Rosters announced for Jordan Brand Global Showcase

The Jordan Brand Global Showcase will be held Friday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn as part of four games featuring top high school age talent from around the nation and the world.

Many of the players are potential future international NBA Draft prospects with some already playing in the United States.

Eyes will be on N’Faly Dante, a 7-footer from Mali who plays for Sunrise Christian in Kansas. Bernardo Da Silva from Brazil is young but continues to develop at Wasatch Academy in Utah. Guard Cashius McNeilly from Thornlea is the top-ranked Class of 2020 prospect in Canada.

BLUE TEAM
#  Name Pos Ht. Wt. Team Country
4 Posh Alexander G 5-10 167 Our Saviour Lutheran USA
10 Kay Bruhnke W 6-5 193 Regnitzal Basket Germany
14 Bernardo Da Silva P 6-8 195 Wasatch Academy Brazil
18 N’Faly Dante P 7-0 220 Sunrise Christian School Mali
6 Tom Digbeu G 6-3 159 FC Barcelona France
15 Elijah Hutchins-Everett P 6-10 224 DePaul HS USA
5 Jermaine Miranda G 6-2 180 Colegio Bautista Caguas Puerto Rico
7  Addison Patterson W 6-6 190 Athlete Institute Canada
11 Jamie Pradilla Gayan P 6-6 232 Basket Zaragoza 2002 S.A.D Spain
8  Karem Queeley G 6-3 186 Real Madrid United Kingdom
12 Nicolas Rogkavopoulos W 6-5 182 Doukas Greece

 

RED TEAM
# Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Team Country
13 Tomas Chapero P 6-8 187 Bahia Basket Argentina
6  Gregor Glas G 6-4 173 KK Primorska Slovenia
9 Kilian Hayes G 6-4 204 Cholet France
15 Joshua Hemmings W 6-8 210 Oak Hill Academy Canada
7 Theo Maledon G 6-3 170 Insep France
12 Karlo Matkovic P 6-6 201 Cedevita Zagreb Croatia
8 Cashius McNeilly G 6-4 177 Thornlea H.S. Canada
11 Francisco Paulino Mota W 6-5 225 Pope John H.S. Dominican Republic
16 Isaiah Stewart P 6-8 240 McQuaid Jesuit H.S. USA
17 Allen Udemadu P 6-10 120 Pro Vision H.S. Nigeria
14 Lance Ware W 6-8 195 Life Center Academy USA

 

