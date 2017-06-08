Rosters set for Premier Girls Fastpitch High School All-American Game

The nation’s best softball players in the Class of 2017 have been selected for the Premier Girls Fastpitch High School All-American Game on July 28. The game will be televised on ESPNU.

The event will be held in conjunction with the PGF 18U Nationals.

Players on the East and West teams were chosen by a panel of experts with input from USA TODAY High School Sports, OnDeck Softball and Flo Softball. Players must be registered with PGF, which runs elite club events regionally and nationally, to be selected. The selections for the national teams were drawn from regional teams.

Here are the rosters:

EAST

Taryn Antoine, INF, Alexandria (La.), LSU

Amanda Ayala, OF, DePaul Catholic (N.J.), Tennessee

Kendyll Bailey, INF, Grain Valley (Mo.), Missouri

Meghan Beaubien, P, St. Mary Catholic (Mich.), Michigan

Mia Davidson, C/3B, Orange (N.C.), Mississippi State

Lynnsie Elam, C, Chickasha (Okla.), Oklahoma

Jenna Ergle, 3B/1B, Sumiton Christian (Ala.), Boston College

Kinsey Goelz, INF, Lakewood Ranch (Fla.), Mississippi State

Alexis Holloway, P, Crown Point (Ind.), Notre Dame

Callie Martin, OF, Raymone-Peculiar (Mo.), Missouri

Mallory Peyton, INF, North Hopkins (Ky.), Kentucky

Julie Rodriguez, OF/P, Old Tappan (N.J.), UCLA

Danielle Romanello, C/1B, Canterbury (Fla.), Florida

Kendall Beth Sides, OF, Sumiton Christian (Ala.), Alabama

Gabby Sprang, P, Rosemount (Minn.), Tennessee

Shelbi Sunseri, P/1B, Santa Fe (Texas), LSU

Kylie Unzicker, OF, Millard South (Neb.), Nebraska

Alex Velazquez, OF, Chanhessen (Minn.), Minnesota

Selected and on USA Junior National Team

Hannah Adams, SS, Mill Creek (Ga.), Florida

Sydney Sherril, 3B, Southmoore (Okla.), Florida State

Kayla Tow, OF, North Hopkins (Ky.), Alabama

WEST

Jocelyn Alo, C/1B, Campbell (Hawaii), Oklahoma

Shayne Bowden, C, Sunnyslope (Ariz.), Oregon

Lauren Burke, OF, Marist (Ore.), Oregon

Neil Casares-Maher, MI, Mater Dei (Calif.), Syracuse

Ivy Davis, MIT, Huntington Beach (Calif.), Arizona

Taylor Dockins, P/1B, Norco (Calif.), Cal State Fullerton

Maddy Dwyer, P, Orange Lutheran (Calif.), Stanford

Katie Faulk, C, Marana (Ariz.), Utah

Eliyah Flores, INF, Grance Terrace (Calif.), Oklahoma

Danielle Gibson, 1B, Murrieta Valley (Calif.), Arizona State

Jenna Kean, OF, Los Alamitos (Calif.), Arizona

Bella Loomis, UT, Hamilton (Ariz.), Arizona State

Alyssa Martinez, MI, Grand Terrace (Calif.), Ole Miss

Mariah Mazon, P, Mission Oak (Calif.), Oregon State

Maddie Morgan, UT, Lynwood (Wash.), Alabama

Chloe Romero, P, Academy of Careers & Exploration (Calif.), Texas

Livy Schiele, OF, Bishop’s School (Calif.), Auburn

Alexa Schultz, OF, Los Alamitos (Calif.), Oklahoma

Camryn Ybarra, INF, Mission Viejo (Calif.), Oregon State

Jordan Matthews, MI/OF, El Dorado (Calif.), Florida — injured

Selected and on USA Junior National Team

Alexis Allan, 1B/OF, Oak Hills of Hisperia (Calif.), Michigan

Holly Azevedo, P, Pioneer (Calif.), UCLA

Mary Iakopo, C/OF, Los Alamitos (Calif.), Oregon

Natalie Lugo, P, South Hills (Calif.), UCLA

Bri Perez, SS, Alhambra (Calif.), UCLA

Taylor Snow, SS, Chino Hills (Calif.), Auburn