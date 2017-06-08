Rosters set for Premier Girls Fastpitch High School All-American Game

The nation’s best softball players in the Class of 2017 have been selected for the Premier Girls Fastpitch High School All-American Game on July 28. The game will be televised on ESPNU.
The event will be held in conjunction with the PGF 18U Nationals.
Players on the East and West teams were chosen by a panel of experts with input from USA TODAY High School Sports, OnDeck Softball and Flo Softball. Players must be registered with PGF, which runs elite club events regionally and nationally, to be selected. The selections for the national teams were drawn from regional teams.
Here are the rosters:
EAST
Taryn Antoine, INF, Alexandria (La.), LSU
Amanda Ayala, OF, DePaul Catholic (N.J.), Tennessee
Kendyll Bailey, INF, Grain Valley (Mo.), Missouri
Meghan Beaubien, P, St. Mary Catholic (Mich.), Michigan
Mia Davidson, C/3B, Orange (N.C.), Mississippi State
Lynnsie Elam, C, Chickasha (Okla.), Oklahoma
Jenna Ergle, 3B/1B, Sumiton Christian (Ala.), Boston College
Kinsey Goelz, INF, Lakewood Ranch (Fla.), Mississippi State
Alexis Holloway, P, Crown Point (Ind.), Notre Dame
Callie Martin, OF, Raymone-Peculiar (Mo.), Missouri
Mallory Peyton, INF, North Hopkins (Ky.), Kentucky
Julie Rodriguez, OF/P, Old Tappan (N.J.), UCLA
Danielle Romanello, C/1B, Canterbury (Fla.), Florida
Kendall Beth Sides, OF, Sumiton Christian (Ala.), Alabama
Gabby Sprang, P, Rosemount (Minn.), Tennessee
Shelbi Sunseri, P/1B, Santa Fe (Texas), LSU
Kylie Unzicker, OF, Millard South (Neb.), Nebraska
Alex Velazquez, OF, Chanhessen (Minn.), Minnesota
Selected and on USA Junior National Team
Hannah Adams, SS, Mill Creek (Ga.), Florida
Sydney Sherril, 3B, Southmoore (Okla.), Florida State
Kayla Tow, OF, North Hopkins (Ky.), Alabama
WEST
Jocelyn Alo, C/1B, Campbell (Hawaii), Oklahoma
Shayne Bowden, C, Sunnyslope (Ariz.), Oregon
Lauren Burke, OF, Marist (Ore.), Oregon
Neil Casares-Maher, MI, Mater Dei (Calif.), Syracuse
Ivy Davis, MIT, Huntington Beach (Calif.), Arizona
Taylor Dockins, P/1B, Norco (Calif.), Cal State Fullerton
Maddy Dwyer, P, Orange Lutheran (Calif.), Stanford
Katie Faulk, C, Marana (Ariz.), Utah
Eliyah Flores, INF, Grance Terrace (Calif.), Oklahoma
Danielle Gibson, 1B, Murrieta Valley (Calif.), Arizona State
Jenna Kean, OF, Los Alamitos (Calif.), Arizona
Bella Loomis, UT, Hamilton (Ariz.), Arizona State
Alyssa Martinez, MI, Grand Terrace (Calif.), Ole Miss
Mariah Mazon, P, Mission Oak (Calif.), Oregon State
Maddie Morgan, UT, Lynwood (Wash.), Alabama
Chloe Romero, P, Academy of Careers & Exploration (Calif.), Texas
Livy Schiele, OF, Bishop’s School (Calif.), Auburn
Alexa Schultz, OF, Los Alamitos (Calif.), Oklahoma
Camryn Ybarra, INF, Mission Viejo (Calif.), Oregon State
Jordan Matthews, MI/OF, El Dorado (Calif.), Florida — injured
Selected and on USA Junior National Team
Alexis Allan, 1B/OF, Oak Hills of Hisperia (Calif.), Michigan
Holly Azevedo, P, Pioneer (Calif.), UCLA
Mary Iakopo, C/OF, Los Alamitos (Calif.), Oregon
Natalie Lugo, P, South Hills (Calif.), UCLA
Bri Perez, SS, Alhambra (Calif.), UCLA
Taylor Snow, SS, Chino Hills (Calif.), Auburn