Round 2 of voting for final two roster spots in 2018 Under Armour All-America Game begins

The final two roster spots for the Under Armour All-America Game will be decided by fan vote presented American Family Insurance and Intersport. Round 2 is officially underway. Vote Now!
CONTEST: VIEW THE FULL BRACKET
The voting website features the full bracket and video highlights of each player. Voting is limited to one vote per browser session per matchup.
The 2018 Under Armour All-America Game is scheduled to take place on Jan. 4, 2018 in Orlando.
The final 16 players are listed below, in no order:
Tre Turner
Coleton Beck
Dante Stills
Luke Schoonmaker
Malcolm Lamar
Camron Davis
Dakereon Joyner
Divaad Wilson
Aeneas Hawkins
Jesse Luketa
Brian Asamoah
Chase Kline
Marquis Spiker
Tevailance Hunt
Xavier Benson
Ben Wilson