Round 2 of voting for final two roster spots in 2018 Under Armour All-America Game begins

The final two roster spots for the Under Armour All-America Game will be decided by fan vote presented American Family Insurance and Intersport. Round 2 is officially underway. Vote Now!

CONTEST: VIEW THE FULL BRACKET

The voting website features the full bracket and video highlights of each player. Voting is limited to one vote per browser session per matchup.

The 2018 Under Armour All-America Game is scheduled to take place on Jan. 4, 2018 in Orlando.

The final 16 players are listed below, in no order:

Tre Turner

Coleton Beck

Dante Stills

Luke Schoonmaker

Malcolm Lamar

Camron Davis

Dakereon Joyner

Divaad Wilson

Aeneas Hawkins

Jesse Luketa

Brian Asamoah

Chase Kline

Marquis Spiker

Tevailance Hunt

Xavier Benson

Ben Wilson