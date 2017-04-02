Roundup: Adell blasts 3 home runs in one day

The Ballard High School baseball team’s opposition at the Preb Baseball Report Kentucky/Tennessee Challenge quickly found out how much power rests in the hands, wrists and bat of senior Jo Adell.

Adell hit three home runs over two days, not including one that was called foul but appeared to go over the wall in fair territory by the foul pole, as Ballard split a pair of games Saturday. Adell hit two home runs in Ballard’s 10-6 win over Farragut (Tenn.) and then the outfielder hit another home run in Ballard’s 4-2 loss to Hendersonville (Tenn.). Between the two games, Adell went 4-for-5 with the three home runs, three RBIs and three intentional walks.

@jordonadell hits his third HR of the day to tie the game at 2-2 @BaseballBruins https://t.co/oj5hGhSOmq —

PBR Kentucky (@PBRKentucky) April 01, 2017

“His first at-bat today he just missed a pitch and he flew out to right field, but from that first swing of the day I knew his timing, his rhythm was there,” Ballard coach David Trager said. “Today at the plate he was very comfortable, kept things simple, let the ball come to him and when he does that, he’s one of the best (players) I’ve ever seen.

“For the amount of pressure, for the spotlight that’s put on him, I couldn’t be more proud of him, even as a person for handling it the way he does. There’s a tremendous amount of pressure and attention these young kids have to deal with. I can’t imagine myself ever having to go through something like that and to see him go through that with the class that he does and the way he is a leader for us, I’m really proud of him.”

Also competing at the PBR Ky./Tenn. Challenge was St. Xavier, which won a pair of games on Saturday. The Tigers defeated Farragut 10-5 and then knocked off Houston County (Erin, Tenn.), 5-3, in the second game. St. Xavier lost its opener in Tennessee, 4-1, to Christian Brothers (Memphis, Tenn.)

In the opener, pitcher Ryan Hamilton threw a complete-game three-hitter, allowing two earned runs to go with four strikeouts.

“Ryan Hamilton threw a great game against Farragut and really got us right back on the track,” St. Xavier coach Andy Porta said. “The offense picked up for us, we used speed on the bases and the kids bounced back well. All in all today was much better than last night. Last night we had too many mistakes, three errors and struck out looking five times. So today it was good to bounce back against good quality opposition.”

Here’s a look at other results from high school sports action involving schools in the Louisville Metro area:

BASEBALL

BALLARD 10, FARRAGUT (TN) 6

BALLARD 101 004 04 – 10 5 2

FARRAGUT (TN) 203 000 10 – 6 8 1

WP: James Crockett (1-0) 4IP, 3H, 1R, 1ER, 9K

LP: Jake Hagenow 1.2IP, 0H, 2R, 2ER, 1K, 3BB

BALLARD: (9-3) Jo Adell (2-2, 2RBI, 2HR, 3BB)

FARRAGUT (TN): Justin Freeman (2-3, 1RBI)

ST. XAVIER 10, FARRAGUT (Tenn.) 3

FARRAGUT 000 100 2 – 3 3 3

ST. XAVIER 030 340 x – 10 11 2

WP: Ryan Hamilton (2-0) 7 IP, 3 H, 4 K, 1 BB, 3R, 2 ER.

LP: Joyu (1-1) 4 1/3 IP, 2 K, 4 BB, 7 H, 6 R, 5 ER.

FARRAGUT (9-4): Grooms (1-3, 2 RBI, 1 R).

ST. XAVIER (8-3): Hedges (2-3, 2 R, 1 RBI); Chris Esselman (1-4, 3 RBI).

ST. XAVIER 5, HOUSTON COUNTY 3

ST. XAVIER 320 000 x – 5 10 2

HOUSTON CO. 002 000 1 – 3 4 0

WP: Sam Mudd (3-0) 4 2/3IP, 2H, 1R, 0ER, 0BB, 1K.

LP: Bates (0-2) 2IP, 6H, 5R, 5ER, 1BB, 0K

ST. XAVIER (7-3): Sweeney (2-4, 2 R); Chris Esselman (3-3, 1 R, 1 RBI).

HOUSTON CO. (0-4): Bueno (2-3, 1 RBI).

KCD 5, QUEENSBURY 3

KCD 000 050 X – 5 8 1

QUEENSBURY 021 000 0 – 3 4 2

WP: Mitchel Green (3-0) 5IP, 4H, 3R, 3ER, 1K, 2BB.

LP: Scott 1IP, 5H, 5R, 4ER.

KCD (7-4): Gabe Sherman (2-4, 1R, 2B, 1RBI); Nick Smith (3B, 1RBI); Jackson Diaz (1-4, 1RBI).

QUEENSBURY: Wettersten (0-3, 1RBI); Siano (1-3, 2B).

FAIRDALE 8, JOHN HARDIN 7

JOHN HARDIN 105 100 0 – 785

FAIRDALE 012 112 1 – 873

WP: Harrison Blanton 4.2IP, 2H, 1R, 6K

LP: Bellware 2IP, 3R, 5BB, 1K

FAIRDALE (4-4): Josh Mifflin (2-3, 2RBI); Blake Hill (1-3, 2B); Aaron Price (1-1, 2B 3R 3BB)

JOHN HARDIN (0-6) : Steven Livers (1-4, 2B, 3R 1RBI); Manao Salajic (2-4, 2B 1R 2RBI)

DOSS 18, WHITEFIELD 4

WHITEFIELD 410 00 – 5 4 5

DOSS 10 5 3 0 – 18 10 4

WP: Jarron Watson-Ward 1IP, 2H, 4R, 2BB, 1K

LP: Jacob Hardin 1IP, 8H, 14R, 9ER, 1K

DOSS (3-7) Nick. Sullivan (3-4, 3H, 1RBI); Christian McClain (2-4, 1HR, 4RBI)

WHITEFIELD (0-7) Ben Solomon (2-3, 2H, 2RBI)

SOUTHERN INDIANA

BASEBALL

PROVIDENCE 13, PERU 2

PROVIDENCE 422 50 – 13 14 3

PERU 000 02 – 2 3 1

WP: Jake Lewis (2-0).

LP: Sean Smith (0-1).

PROVIDENCE (4-0): Juston Betz (2 2B); Reece Davis (2B); Nathan Proctor (2B); Jake Lewis (2B); Joe Wilkinson (2B).

PROVIDENCE 11, ALEXANDRIA 0

ALEXANDRIA 000 00 – 0 1 3

PROVIDENCE 030 17 – 11 11 0

WP: Davis 2-0

LP: Stokes 0-1

PROVIDENCE (5-0): Jake Lewis (2B); Adam Uhl (2B); Christian Graf (3B); Timmy Borden (HR) ALEXANDRIA (1-1): None

FORT WAYNE CARROLL 10, NEW ALBANY 1

FORT WAYNE CARROLL 240 011 2 – 10 14 0

NEW ALBANY 000 010 0 – 1 4 1

WP: Nolan Lebamoff (1-0) 5IP, 4H, 1ER, 6K, 0BB

LP: Chase Rudy (0-2) 4IP, 9H, 6R, 6ER, 2BB, 7K

FORT WAYNE CARROLL: Langston Ginder (2-4); Hayden (4-5, 2B, 2RBI): Grant Braun (2-4, 2B)

NEW ALBANY: Ryan Robinson (2-3, 2B)

SWITZERLAND CO. 5, CHARLESTOWN 4

SWITZERLAND 012 002 0 – 5 7 2

CHARLESTOWN 100 001 2 – 4 10 4

WP: Whitham (1-1) 7 IP, 10 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 5 K.

LP: Drew Fifer (0-1) 4 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

SWITZERLAND (1-3): South (1-3, 1 R, 2 RBI, 1 SB).

CHARLESTOWN (0-2): Hardin (3-4, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 2B)