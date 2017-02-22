Roundup: Arabs, Aztecs, Rattlers all nab girls' soccer wins

There used to be a notion that desert teams had trouble competing once they left the cozy confines of the Coachella Valley and ventured West where the “real” teams are.

Desert teams have been erasing that line of thinking for years now, and on Tuesday night in the sport of girls’ soccer, the desert teams dominated on the road.

Palm Desert, Coachella Valley and Rancho Mirage girls’ soccer teams all went on the road in CIF playoff games on Tuesday night and all three returned to the desert with a win. All three were also rewarded with a home game in the quarterfinal round on Friday.

MORE: CIF playoff schedule for remaining desert teams

Palm Desert 2, Rancho Verde 1: The Aztecs, the No. 1 team in Division 5, moved into the quarterfinals thanks to goals by Malia Falk and Madison Cosgrove.

Kaitlin Clapinski and Kaci Holliday had the assists. Goalkeepr Alex Fabela made three saves in net.

The Aztecs host the No. 8 seeded Western Christian on Friday.

Coachella Valley 0, Ontario 0, CV wins in PKs 5-4: The Arabs used their ace in the hole, one of the top goaltenders around in Melanie Ramirez, to emerge with a hard-fought road victory in the Division 6 playoffs.

The Arabs won the shootout 5-4. Ramirez saved the sixth attempt of the shootout and then freshman Eva Lupita Torres finished it off with the winning goal.

The eigth-ranked Coachella Valley, in the playoffs for only the third time in school history, advances to the quarterfinal round with a home game at 3 p.m. Friday against Grace Brethren, the No. 1 team in the division.

Rancho Mirage 2, Ganesha 0: The Rattlers rumbled into the quarterfinals in Division 7 with a road win.

Fernanda Mercado got the Rattlers on the board in the first half, and then Kenya Cordero put the exclamation point on it with a chip goal from 20 yards away in the 56th minute. Briana Luna assisted on the goal. It was the 15th shutout of the year for the Rattlers.

The second-ranked Rancho Mirage (16-7-2) will host a quarterfinal on Friday against Alverno Heights Academy.

Maranatha 2, Cathedral City 2, Maranatha wins in PKs: A great season stalled out in penalty kicks for the second-ranked Lions in Division 5. Alejandra Fernandez and Crystal Ramirez Lopez scored for Cathedral City.

Boys’ soccer

Brawley 1, West Shores 0: A fantastic season for the Wildcats came to an end on Tuesday in a narrow defeat against Brawley.

West Shores finished the year at 11-8-4.

Boys’ tennis

Indio 11, Desert Hot Springs 7: The Rajahs kicked off the spring season with a win, thanks in large part to the doubles teams going 9-0. The Rajahs earned victories from the teams of Candelario Caldera and Sebastian Torres (6-0, 6-1, 6-1), Rey Zavala and Osvaldo Montoya (6-3, 7-6, 6-0) and Johan Acevedo and Diego Ceja (6-1, 6-2, 6-1).

In singles, Abel Sanchez (6-3) and Erick Escalante (6-2) added wins for the Rajahs (1-0) who play Rancho Mirage on Wednesday.