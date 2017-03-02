Roundup: Arabs baseball shuts down Lions in win

Coachella Valley High School got its baseball started off on the right foot with a road victory against former league mates Cathedral City on Wednesday.

The Arabs got a great outing from starter Nate Delgado in a 3-2 victory. Despite the two runs allowed, he pitched a no-hitter, with the only base-runners coming via the walk.

Baseball

Shadow Hills 6, Valley View 3: The Knights picked up a win on Day 2 of the Redlands Baseball Invitational. three runs with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning to pull out the win. The Knights rallied for JD Lang picked up the win on the mound and Kyle Moe got the save.

Shadow Hills (2-0) plays Citrus Valley in Round 3 on Thursday.

Boys’ tennis

Beaumont 10, Rancho Mirage 8: The Rattlers suffered a close match in a contest that went down to the final singles set. The No. 1 doubles team of Tanner Moy and Carter Victorio won all three of their sets. Alex Arias and Austin Robison teamed to win two doubles sets. The doubles team of Steven Martinez and singles players Daniel Whelan and Luis Velazquez each won a single set for the Rattlers.

Boys’ track and field

Beaumont 64, Shadow Hills 63: The Knights lost a heartbreaker to Division 1 Beaumont, but in the process, Hunter Rodriguez tied a school record in winning the high jump at 5-10. Kaleb Welmas won the 200-meter dash, the 400-meter dash and anchored the winning 1,600-meter relay team of Luis Fernandez, Matthew Kelsey and Jake Francis. David Hurley won both discus and shot put. Alvaro Aceves won the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles. Alejandro Grant won the 800-meter run (2:07).

Girls’ track and field

Beaumont 77, Shadow Hills 50: Nyah Chavez won the 1,600-meter (5:32), the 800 (2:30) and the 3,200 (12:25) in the loss. Victoria Soto took the discus (107-10), while Vivianna Camarillo won the 100-meter hurdles and Kaila Shipley won the 300-meter hurdles for the Knights.

Softball

Shadow Hills 8, Tahquitz 6: The Knights picked up a home win behind a triple and three RBIs from Alexia Terrazas. Starter Janeen Ramirez went five innings for the win and Nicole Rodriguez got the save.

The Knights (1-0) play in the Palm Springs Tournament on Friday.

Girls’ swimming

La Quinta 114, Granite Hills 49: Picking up individual wins for the Blackhawks were Savannah Hampton, Jordan Nadler, Mikka Von Scherr and Akemi Von Scheer. Maddie O’Barr, Mikka, Akemia, Jordan Nadler, Hampton, Lauren Olivier, Virginia Lowell, Emily Torres, Arianna Alvarez and Arissa Venegas were all members of winning relay teams.

