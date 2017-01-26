Roundup: Arabs defeat Rattlers on the mat for DAL title

The Coachella Valley wrestling team secured a De Anza League title Wednesday night on the road against the host Rancho Mirage Rattlers, who also entered the match undefeated in league action, with a 44-27 win.

The Arabs were led by pins from Brayan Quinonez (122), Jose Cano (147), Milton Serrano (160) and Christian Brenes (183). Coachella Valley also picked up victories from Anthony Salinas (128), Jose Chavarin (138), Ian Vasquez (170) and Emmanual Huesca (195).

Rancho Mirage picked up pins from Monica Kezis (106) Jaylon Ball (113), Marcus Lopez (132), Nathaniel (160) and Edward (220).

Girls’ basketball

Shadow Hills 51, La Quinta 28: Dominique Urbina led the Knights with 14 points, 11 assists, six steals and five rebounds, followed by Sydni Tribble’s 12 points and seven rebounds.

The Knights (13-9, 9-0) plays next at Palm Springs on Wednesday to secure at least a share of the DVL title.

Palm Desert 58, Cathedral City 51: Seline Schinke led the Aztecs with 28 points, followed by 14 from Marisa Givens and 12 from Alexis Legan.

Palm Desert (9-12, 4-2) plays next on Friday at home against Xavier Prep.

Palm Springs 63, Xavier Prep 19: Jamiah Hall led the Indians to victory with a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds, followed by Kaleigh Vargas’s with 15 points and 10 assists. Tzipporah Page also put together a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Palm Springs (14-5, 6-1) plays next on Friday at home against Cathedral City.

Palm Valley 22, Desert Chapel 15: Megan Jefferson and Shelby Armor scored all the Lady Firebirds’ points Tuesday night with 11 points each in the win.

Boys’ basketball

Palm Springs 71, Xavier Prep 49: John Scott and Damien King each led the Indians with 21 points each, followed by Kaelan Richter’s 13 points and 12 assists, helping Palm Springs score 52 points in the second half for the win.

La Quinta 86, Shadow Hills 65: Pierce Sterling (32 points) and Marcelo Zepeda (25) helped lead the Blackahwks to a victory Wednesday night. La Quinta (12-12, 6-2) play next on Wednesday at home against Xavier Prep.

Palm Desert 54, Cathedral City 39: Will Struthers led the Aztecs (13-8, 5-2) to victory with 23 points, seven steals and six points, followed by Jacob Plata’s 11 points and eight rebounds.

Boys’ soccer

La Quinta 4, Shadow Hills 0: The Blackhawks maintained their unbeaten season with four second half goals from Lucas Rosales, Andy Teran, Anthony Ruiz and Emmanuel Melgolza. Rosales, Liam Manzano, Christian Herrera and Jonathan Delgado each recorded an assist. Logan Prescott made four saves in goal.

La Quinta (10-0-3, 6-0) plays next against Indio on Monday.

Palm Springs 1, Xavier Prep 0: Johnny Mendez’s header goal, assisted by Tomas Medina, in the 15th minute led the Indians to a victory. Palm Springs led the Saints in shots 20-4.

The Indians (7-6-4, 4-1-1) play next on Friday at Cathedral City.

Cathedral City 5, Palm Desert 4: Jhonatan Urbina recorded a hat trick in the first half, but even with Enrico Meghnagi’s goal off a penalty kick in the first half, it wasn’t enough to hold off the Lions’ two second half goals for the narrow win, scoring in the 80th minute and in extra time.

The Aztecs (5-8-2, 2-3) plays next on Friday against Xavier Prep.

Girls’ soccer

La Quinta 4, Shadow Hills 1: The Blackhawks overcame a 1-0 first-half deficit for another league win Wednesday. Lexi Mejia scored the final two goals for La Quinta, preceded by one from Lauren Costello and Jaylene Manion. Mason Stansberry scored the Knights’ lone goal.

La Quinta (12-2-4, 5-0-1) plays next on Monday at home against Indio. Shadow Hills (5-8-1, 2-4) plays next on Wednesday at home against Indio.

Xavier Prep 5, Palm Springs 0: Emma Feller secured the shutout in goal for the Saints, while Acacia Dabareiner, Dalton Kramer and Stephana Bello each scored one goal while Ayanna Suarez pitched in two.

The Saints play next on Friday at Palm Desert.

COD athletics

Men’s basketball: The Roadrunners (3-17, 0-4) fell to Mt. San Jacinto 95-79 despite 21 points off the bench from Philippe Salawa, along with 11 from Dajuan Fulgham, Alex McGrath and Shaquille Russell. COD plays next against Palomar on Friday at 7 p.m.

Women’s basketball: The Roadrunners (3-16, 0-2) fell to Mt. San Jacinto 118-54, led by 17 points from Jerrica Perez and 16 from Lexie Jackson. COD plays next on Friday against Palomar at 5 p.m.