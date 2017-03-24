ROUNDUP: Arabs offense runs wild in 30-7 softball win

The Coachella Valley Arabs exploded for 24 hits and four homes runs in a five-inning 30-7 De Anza League victory over Twentynine Palms Thursday.

Vanessa Madera was 4-for-6 with a double, a home run and six RBI. Jasmine Rodriguez and Tati Martinez were each 4-for-5 for Coachella Valley. Cassandra Camacho, and America Arteaga each collected four RBI.

The Arabs (1-1 in DAL, 5-7 overall) host Yucca Valley Friday.

Desert Christian 22, Desert Chapel 0: In the Victory League game between desert rivals, Kirsten Ranswill threw a five-inning perfect game to open league play for the Conquerors.

Raiswill finished with eight strikeouts. Juniors Kaylee Espinoza (2-2 with two doubles four RBI), Jahzell Estrada (2-3 with two doubles three RBI) and Maia Wu (a double and two RBI) helped the offense, while sophomore Ashley Klopfenstien was 3-for-3 with a home run and four RBI.

Desert Christian is 7-1 overall and will not play again until April 4.

Girls track

La Quinta defeats Rancho Mirage: The Blackhawks earned the non-league victory to improve to 3-0 overall.

Winners La Quinta in the running events were the 4×100 relay team (Shekinah Edwards, Aven La Mere, Emma Rosillo, Karina Ojeda), Karina Ojeda (100 hurdles, 17.28), Francine Ansley (400, 1:05.90), Aven La Mere (100 meters, 12.94), Alejandra Guerraro (800 meters, 2:33.32), Isabella Fakehany (300 hurdles, 50.84), La Mere (200 meters, 27.06) and the 4×400 relay in 4:26.21 (Edwards, Rosillo, Brandie Lopez, Ansley).

In the field events, winners for La Quinta were Fakehany (long Jump, 14-8), Kyleah Hawkins (triple Jump, 30 feet), Katelyn Jackson (high jump, 5-0) and Harmonie Malengo (shot put, 29-03 and discus, 103-07).

Palm Springs 64, Cathedral City 58: The Indians earned a close victory over Cathedral City in a Desert Valley League meet.

Palm Springs winners were Lilliana Chalfant (400, 1:02.59), Steevee Caulder (300 hurdles, 51.66), Hannah Wright (long jump, 16-7.50), Nakia Massengale (shot put, 30-1.25), Caulder (discus, 86-7), the 4×100 relay(51.41, Dyana Miller, Chalfant, Zjarvre Crawford, Jenna Day) and the 4×400 relay (4:21.30, Miller, Chalfant, Day, Caulder).

Coachella Valley 84, Desert Hot Springs 34: The Arabs earned their second win in De Anza League competition with the victory.

Jennifer Salcido lead the way for Coachella Valley with two first-place finishes in the 1,600 and 800. Fabiola Corral won the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles. Audry Valencia was first in the triple jump and second in the long jump.

Itzel Candid placed first in the shot put while Ariel Otton was first in the discus and second in the shot for the Arabs. Ashlee Huesca placed first win the 3200 and Adrianna Moreno placed first in the 400.

Shadow Hills 100, Indio 27: The Knights earned the comfortable win over the Rajahs in Desert Valley League action.

Nyah Chavez in the 800m (2:27.78) and the 3200m (12:24.1), Vivianna Camarillo in the triple jump (32-3) and long jump (13-10), and Kaila Shipley won the 100m hurdles (18.47) and 300m hurdles (55.86) for the Knights. Victoria Soto (discus, 114’6 1/4), Melissa Martinez (shot put, 31’6″), Dariana Nunez (high jump, 4’4″), and Alyssa Felix (400m, 1:04.98) also won for the Knights.

For the Rajahs, Emoni Miller won the 100m (12.99) and the 200m (27.89), while Marisa Rodriguez won the 1600m (5:10.93).

Palm Desert 99.5, Xavier 27.5: Hayley Murdica broke the Palm Desert school record in the 100 meters with a time of 12.05 and the Aztecs won the Desert Valley League meet.

The old Aztecs record for the 100 was 12.27, which Murdica set last year. Thursday she also won the 200 in 25.41 and was part of the winning 4×100 relay team.

Emma Estep won the 800 and the 3200 for Palm Desert, while Seline Schinke won the igh jump, long jump, the 400 and was part of the winning 4×100 relay.

Chaya Chandrashekar of Xavier win the 100 hurdles and helped the Saints to the 4×400 relay victory.

Boys track

La Quinta Boys 72, Rancho Mirage 55: La Quinta (3-0) remained undefeated with the non-league win over Rancho Mirage.

For La Quinta, winners included the 4×100 relay team (George Zendejas, Juan Ruiz, Andres Sanchez, Gerry Salazar), Isaiah Villalpando (1,600 meters, 4:51), Jacob Quattlebaum (110 hurdles, 16.25), Parker Wallace (800 meters, 2:09) and Adam Kasten (300 hurdles, 42.96). In the field events, Blackhawks winners included Kasten (long Jump, 20 feet), Andres Sanchez (triple jump, 39-09.75) and Anthony Luna (discus, 126-0).

Palm Springs 75, Cathedral City 51: The Indians earned the Desert Valley League meet win with nine individual and relay victories.

Winners for the Indians were Cole Cruz (200, 22.83 and the 400, 53.37), Kiviok Hight (800, 2:06.22), Andrew Clark (300 hurdles, 42.93 and triple jump, 40-7.50), Damion Loman (high jump, 5-2), Austin Brown (discus, 132-5), 4×100 relay (Cruz, Damion Lee, Isaiah Scott, Carmarious Botley) and 4×400 relay (3:49.11, Cruz, Botley, Hight, Clark).

Coachella Valley 75, Desert Hot Springs 51: Jeremiah Perez was first in the 400 and 200 as the Arabs picked up the De Anza League win.

Nakai Ramirez won the 1600 and 3200 and was second in the 800. Nick Hernandez won the discus with a throw of 126’10’’. Christian Arvizu placed first in the 300h.

Shadow Hills 79, Indio 48: David Hurley set personal bests in the discus (146-1) and the shot put (45-6) to help the Knights to the Desert Valley League victory.

Alvaro Aceves won the 110m hurdles (16.81) and the 300m hurdles (42.63), while Kaleb Welmas won the 200m (23:26), 400m (54.3), and anchored both Knights relay teams to victory. Also for the Knights, Alejandro Grant (800m, 2:06.2), Quintcy Egson (triple jump, 40’0″), and Hunter Rodriguez (high jump, 5’4″) won their events.

For the Rajahs, Sebastian Rodriguez won the long jump (19-9) and the 100m (11.2), Andres Mejia won the 1600m (4:41.1), and Victor Urbina won the 3200m (10:28.1).

Xavier Prep 78, Palm Desert 49: In the Desert Valley league meet, Idriel Ibarra of Xavier won both the 400 and 800 to help the Saints to the win.

Michael Branconier won the 1600m and was part of the winning Saints’ 4×400 relay team, while Cesar Lopez won the shot put and the Discus for the Saints.

For Palm Desert, Brooks Stephenson won the 100 and 200 and was part of the winning 4×100 relay.

Girls swimming

29 Palms 137, Desert Mirage 13: The Rams fell in the De Anza League meet, but coach Michelle Lutz pointed to progress and several personal bests for the Desert Mirage in the meet.

Shadow Hills 113, Indio 39: It was a relatively easy victory for the Knights in the Desert Valley League meet.

Palm Springs 97, Cathedral City 75: The Indians were led in the victory by Auriella Gutierrez, who won both of her events, the 200 IM and 100 back.

Linden Conrad-Marut earned a first in the 50 free, while Rose Vinson won both the 500 free and 200 free.

Xavier 100, Palm Desert 67: The Saints won two relays and numerous individual events to take the Desert Valley league meet.

Xavier won the 200 medley relay and the 400 free relay (Emma Johansen, Desiree Lewis, Jackie Cordero, Ariel Forehand).

In individual events, Lewis won the 200 free, Forehand won the 200 individual relay, Jillian Barbato won the 500 free, Cordero won the 100 butterfly, Lewis won the 100 free and Johansen won the 500 freestyle and the 100 back.

Shadow Hills 113, Indio 39: The Knights won the comfortable victory in the Desert Valley league match.

Boys swimming

29 Palms 127, Desert Mirage 31: “Although our record and scores are all losses, our team has shown much improvement over the past few months, dropping time and setting new personal records,” Desert Mirage head coach Michelle Lutz said.

Shadow Hills 128, Indio 28: The Knights scored the easy Desert Valley league win over the Rajahs,

Palm Springs 103, Cathedral City 44: The Indians swept the all three of their relays and had four individuals win two events each.

Christian Meyer won both the 500 free and 100 breast, Cody Meyer won the 200 free and 100 fly, Matthew Dore won the 50 free and 100 back and Xanthe Meeks won the 200 IM and the 100 free.

Palm Desert 98, Xavier 74: Despite the Desert Valley League loss, the Saints grabbed several victories, including Robert Delgado in the 200 free.

The Saints also won the 200 free relay and the 400 free with Robert Wood, Kyle Cenicola, Ryan Oleson and Troy Boydstun.