ROUNDUP: Aztecs close out water polo title with easy win

The Palm Desert Aztecs concluded Desert Valley League girls water polo play with a big 17-6 home victory over Cathedral City, securing the DVL title for the Aztecs for the fifth year in a row.

The Aztecs ended their year 26-3.

Sarah Nichols led the Aztecs with nine goals, while Briah Castillo added two goals. Haley Sparks, Charli Stein, Judy Morrow, Andrea Uribe, Alissa Clyde and Cassie Bija each added one goal.

Abree McCabe had five saves in goal for Palm Desert.

Girls basketball

Rancho Mirage 60, Xavier Prep 29: Every Rattlers on the roster scored in the De Anza League victory over Xavier.

Jodi Ingal hit five 3-pointers and finished with 19 points for the Rattlers. Sam Castillo added three 3-points for nine points.

The Rattlers are now 13-12 and travel to Twentynine Palms Friday to complete DAL play.

Coachella Valley 67, Desert Mirage 39: Vannisa Madera scored 28 points and added 10 assists and nine rebounds in the De Anza League victory over the Rams.

Iliana Corona added 15 points and seven rebounds for the Arabs, while Elisa Corona had 14 points, 12 rebounds and five steals.

Desert Christian 51, Redlands Adventist Academy 14: On senior night, the Conquerors brokes the school record for most wins in a season.

Grace Johnson led the way with 18 points and three blocks. Kaylee Espinoza had 14 points while Abby Wagner added 10 points and five steals..

Desert Christian (22-5) finished the season in second place in Victory League and ranked third in Division 5A.

Boys basketball

Coachella Valley 49, Desert Mirage 35: In a close battle of the east valley rivals, the Arabs used a big fourth quarter to score the De Anza League win.

The game was tied at 34-34 after three quarters, but the Arabs outscored the Rams 15-1 in the final period.

Eddie Gil was the top score of the game with 21 points for Coachella Valley, followed by 15 points for Ramon Lopez. Ivan Vargas keyed a tough defensive effort for the Arabs.

Desert Christian 87, Redlands Adventist 37: On Senior Night, the short-handed Conquerors played an uptempo game against the feisty Bulldogs to win the final Victory league game of the season.

The victory capped a 12-0 league season for Desert Christian and clinched a league championship. The Conquerors head into the CIF playoffs winners of 11 straight games and 17 of their last 18.

Girls soccer

Coachella 3, Desert Mirage 0: The Arbs completes its first league title with the De Anza League championship thanks to the win over the Rams.

Coachella Valley scored two first-half goals from Adriana Moreno and freshman Lupita Torres. Both goals were assisted by Miranda Torres.

Mariah Godinez added a second-half goal to secure the win.

The Arabs are 16-7-1 on the season, 9-1-0 in league.

Boys basketball

Desert Christian 8, Grove School 1: The Conquerors wrapped up Victory League player with the win over the Ravens.

On senior night it was seniors who led the way for the Conquerors. Cade Burt scored three goals on assists from Jake Jung and Scott Jones. Senior Jacob Hushaw also earned had three goals on assists from Casey Harrell Burt. Senior Jones scored one goal with an assist from Burt and and junior Jung scored a goal with an assist from Kaila Fergon.

The Conquerors are now 12-8 overall and finish league 10-0 for the third year a row. On Friday Conquerors play West Shores in a non-league match.

California Winter League

No upsets as top seeds all advance in playoffs: The first round of the CWL playoffs were played Thursday at Palm Springs Stadium.

Hit King 4, Manitoba North Stars 3: The eighth-seeded Hit King jumped to a 4-0 lead after four innings, including a two-run triple in the second inning by Ryan Garvey.

The North Stars rallied with one run in the fifth and two more in the seventh on back-to-back doubles by Ryan Zahornasky and Bobby Dragon. But Jarret Martin of Hit Kings struck out final two batters to earn the save and clinch the win.

British Columbia Bombers 22, Washington Blue Sox 4: Game two on the main stadium field saw the bombers run away with a big victory. Leading 5-3 including a grand slam by Ricky Lipman, the Bombers scored five more runs in one inning by batting around. In all the Bombers batters around four times and collected 16 hits in the game.

Lipman, who came in with six RBIs on the season, seven RBIs in the game. Mark Burnside, who went four innings and struck out three, earned the win.

Canada A’s 8, Coachella Valley Snowbirds 6: The Snowbirds had the bases loaded and just one out in the final inning, but reliever Richard England of the A’s induced a flyout and a groundout to end the threat and clinch the A’s a spot in the second round.

Canada built a 5-0 lead after two innings on a two-run home run by Mike McClellan and a two-run double by William Krug in that inning also had a two-RBI double. Krug was 3-for-4 with a double, a triple and four RBIs.

Coachella Valley one in the top of the sixth on an RBI single from Tevin Padgett and added three more in the top of the seventh.

Oregon Lumberjacks 9, Alberta Grizzy 6: The Grizzly offense started out hot, scoring three in the top of the first inning on four straight singles. But the Lumberjacks scored four in the bottom half of the first on back-to-back walks with the bases loaded from Tyler Walter and Stone Osborne. Ryan Rinsky would then get the base hit to score two more and it was 4-3 Lumberjacks heading into the second.

Oregon would move the led to 8-3, and the Grizzy could not recover.

Friday schedule: (5) Oregon Lumberjacks at (4) Toronto Rush, (8) Hit King at (1) Palm Springs Power, (6) British Columbia Bombers at (3) New York Colonials, (5) Canada A’s at (2) Palm Springs Chill.