Roundup: Aztecs edge Saints in water polo opener

The Palm Desert Aztecs opened Desert Valley League girls’ water polo play with a close and exciting 13-10 home victory over Xavier Prep Thursday.

Sarah Nichols and Cassie Bija each scored four goals to lead Palm Desert. Sam Stein added two goals, while Paige Labayog, Andrea Uribe and Alyssa Clyde added one goal each. Awbrey McCabe had seven saves in goal for the Aztecs.

Jillian Barbato led Xavier with six goals, but it wasn’t enough in the DVL opener. Emma Cooper added two goals while Blair Burlingame each had a goal for the Saints.

Girls’ basketball

Desert Christian 61, Bloomington Christian: The Conquerors scored their first Victory League win of the year behind 20 points and 12 steals by Ashley Klopfenstein.

Grace Johnson added 16 points and five rebounds with Emily Grana chipping in nine points. Desert Christian continues league play with three games next week, starting Tuesday at Joshua Springs in Yucca Valley.

Boys’ basketball

Desert Christian 81, Bloomington Christian 21: The Conquerors won their league home opener in easy fashion Thurdsay. The Conquerors took control early and were never threatened in the win.

Boys’ soccer

Palm Springs 3, Cathedral City 2: The Indians scored two goals in the second half and one in overtime to earn the Desert Valley League victory.

Tomas Medina, assisted by Raul Morado, and Jakob Menendez scored the two regulation goals for Palm Springs. The overtime goal was scored by freshman Oton Fernandez, assisted by Raul Morado.

Jayden Thomas had seven saves in goal for Palm Springs.

Palm Springs is now 1-0 in the DVL, 4-5-3 overall.

Boys’ soccer

Calipatria 3, Desert Christian 0: The Conquerors were shut out in the non-league match and fell to 4-8 on the year.

Desert Christian returned to league action, where the school is 2-0, Tuesday against Redlands Adventist Academy.

Girls’ soccer

Cathedral City 10, Palm Springs 0: Senior Miyah Coleman led the way for the Lions with two goals and two assists in the DVL win.

Samantha Toriche added one assist but was singled out by the coaching staff along with Coleman for carrying the team to the win.

Azalea Guanajuato led the game in scoring with four goals. Kailee Powers scored a goal, Gwenalyn Woolfork added an assist, Melani Quiroz had two assists, Davonna Shahar had her best performance of the young season with one goal and two assists, and Dalaina Jjohnson had two goals.

The Lions are 10-7-1 overall, 2-1 in the DVL.

Wheatley memorial set: A Celebration of Life memorial for Rob Wheatley will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Palm Desert Community Presbyterian Church. Wheatley, a fixture in the Coachella Valley tennis community for decades, died on Nov. 24. He was 67.

A former tennis pro, Wheatley for years lived between Chicago and Palm Desert, where he founded and began managing the Desert Tennis Boutique in 1982. He was also the tennis director of the Club at Morningside in Rancho Mirage, and was an associate pro at La Quinta Resort. Since 2009, he was the tennis director at Zephyr Cove Tennis Club in Lake Tahoe.

All friends are welcome to attend Saturday to celebrate Rob’s life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Lung Association.