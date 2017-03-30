Roundup: Aztecs pick up revenge over Saints on the golf course

In a rematch of the tight Desert Valley League match that the Saints took earlier this month, the Palm Desert boys’ golf team avenged their loss with a 184-200 victory over Xavier Prep. The Aztecs’ Derrick Liu led all scorers with a low medalist round of three-under 33 on the front nine of the Firecliff course at Desert Williow. Charlie Reiter followed with a 34, along with a 38 from Adam Co, a 39 from John Kim and a 40 from TJ Wurtz.

In the loss, Caesar Cheng led Xavier Prep with a 35, along with a 38 from Delong Tan, a 43 from Jay Chang and a 44 from Matt Otten.

La Quinta 396, Glendora 441: In an 18 hole match, the Blackhawks were led by Mark Williams with a 72, followed by Christian Elms’ 77, Michael Choma’s 79, Cameron Winslow’s 83 and Tyler Sanchez’s 85. La Quinta (8-2, 4-2) plays next on Thursday at Silverrock against Amador.

Softball

Rancho Mirage 12, Desert Mirage 1: Elizabeth Rosin picked up her second win on the mound while striking out six and giving up no runs in four innings before Porschea Miranda came in for relief and registered two strikeouts and gave up two hits. At the plate, Jenna Murphy went 4 for 5 with a stolen base, while Jaidyn Olson was 2 for 3 with three RBIs.

In the loss, Marisela Nino led the Rams at the plate, going 3 for 3, while leading their defense in the field, too.

Rancho Mirage (6-4, 4-0) play next on Monday at Yucca Valley at 3:15 p.m.

Coachella Valley 23, Desert Hot Springs 0: Kayla Huerta pitched the complete game shutout, giving up just two hits while picking up three strikeouts. At the plate, Huerta went 4 for 4 with four runs, five RBIs and a homer. Vanessa Madera had a huge game on offense, going 5 for 5 with five runs and three homers. Tatiana Martinez went 4 for 5 with four RBIs.

The Arabs (7-8, 3-2) play next on Wednesday against Rancho Mirage.

La Quinta 10, Hemet 2: Blackhawk pitcher Lauren Robinson went the distance, throwing a complete game, striking out seven while giving up two runs, seven hits and one walk. At the plate, Jasmine Perezchica led La Quinta, going 4 for 4 with a triple and two RBIs, while Kamryn Tiumalu went 3 for 3 with a homer and four RBIs.

La Quinta (12-2) plays next on Friday against Xavier Prep at home at 6:30 p.m.

Baseball

Palm Springs 7, Shadow Hills 5: Brandon Shaw threw a complete game for his fourth win of the season Tuesday night. At the plate, Daniel Olvera went 3 for 4 with three runs and one RBI, while Josue Valverde scored three runs and Zac Costello went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs.

Rancho Mirage 6, Desert Mirage 1: Starter Carlos Franco went six innings with 13 strikeouts, no runs allowed and one walk. At the plate, Cayden Sarvis went 3 for 3 with three RBIs.

Next, the Rattlers (5-2, 4-0) play at Yucca Valley, who are also undefeated in De Anza League play, on Monday at 3:15 p.m.

Boys’ tennis

Rancho Mirage 17, Desert Mirage 1: Daniel Whelan and Louis Velasquez swept their singles sets, while Alex Fierro added two in the Rattlers’ blowout win. In doubles, Alex Arias and Austin Robinson and Steven Martinez and Carlos Arias won all three of their sets. Tanner Moy and Carter Victorio won two, and Tanner Williams and Jesus Rosales picked up the final set win.

Swimming

Desert Mirage: The Rams’ boys team defeated Yucca Valley 78-41, while the girls’ squad lost 105-41.