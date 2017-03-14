Roundup: Aztecs take down DVL rival on golf course

Two of the top three boys’ golf teams in the Desert Valley League faced off Monday afternoon, with the Palm Desert Aztecs prevailing over La Quinta 182-203 on the front nine at Firecliff Golf Course. Charlie Reiter led the way for the Aztecs as the low medalist with a three-under round of 33. John Kim followed with a 35, along with Justin Kallmann’s 37, Derrick Liu’s 38 and both TJ Wurtz and Adam Co’s 39’s.

In the loss, La Quinta was led by Mark Williams and Cameron Winslow, who both carded 39’s, along with Michael Choma’s 41 and Nick Conway and Christian Elms’ 42’s.

The Aztecs (1-1 in DVL) play next on Tuesday against Shadow Hills at Desert Willow.

Baseball

Palm Desert 5, Redlands 4: The Aztecs prevailed in a back-and-forth game at home with late runs in the top of the sixth inning. Tony Boetto started off the late surge with a solo homer, and Johnny Cuevas knocked in the winning RBI.

Earlier in the game, Max Pools recorded an RBI double in the third inning, followed by an RBI triple from Jeremiah Estrada in the fourth and an RBI from Sammy Diaz in the fifth. Palm Desert is now 4-4.

Boys’ golf

Coachella Valley 237, Central Union 302: Izaiha Lucas and Alfredo Bazua led the Arabs to victory with a low medalist rounds of 46, followed by a 47 from Jesus Zavala and a 48 from Ivan Garcia. The Arabs (3-0) play next on Tuesday against Xavier Prep on Tuesday at Classic Club at 3 p.m.

Track and field

Six local teams competed in the second-annual Aztec Invitational track meet on Saturday, with the event nearly doubling in size from a year ago with 718 athletes turning out from 15 schools.

Palm Desert: The Aztec girls won the event with 107 points, led by two school record-breaking performances. Seline Schinke leaped past the school’s best mark in the long jump with a first place jump of 17 feet seven inches. Schinke also tied for first in the high jump at five feet. In the 200 meters, Hailey Murdica won in 25.4 seconds to break a school record in first place.

Melissa Brown won the triple jump in 33 feet by just a quarter of an inch, taking the lead in her final jump. Shandrica Jackson also won the 100 in 13.04.

La Quinta: Katelyn Jackson tied Schinke in the high jump with a best leap of five feet. Adam Kasten won the boys’ long jump with a mark of 21 feet one inch, just an inch better than Palm Springs’ Isaiah Scott. Kiara Jackson won the girls’ 300 hurdles in 51.44, and the 4×400 relay team of Skyla Curtis, Alana Wilson, Aven Lamere and Jiana Guerrero finished first in 4:15.92. The Blackhawk girls finished second overall with 94 points.

Desert Mirage: Robert Ayala won the boys’ high jump with a leap of six feet.

Palm Springs: Andrew Clark won the boys’ triple jump with a jump of 41 feet three inches.