Roundup: Aztecs' water polo continues unbeaten DVL run

A packed house Tuesday at the Palm Desert Aquatic Center saw the Palm Desert High School girls’ water polo team continue its flawless stretch, knocking off rival Xavier Prep in impressive fashion.

The Aztecs won 12-7 and have not lost a DVL match in the last four years.

Sarah Nichols led the balanced attack with four goals, while Judy Morrow added three goals and Alissa Clyde and Cassie Bija each scored twice. Sam Stein had the other goal.

Abree McCabe had seven saves in net and Alissa Clyde had three.

Girls’ water polo

La Quinta 18, Cathedral City 4: The Blackhawks made quick work of Cathedral City, led by five goals each from Savannah Hampton and Rachel Sherman.

Mikka Von Scherr and Akemi Von Scherr both scored twice, and Virginia Lowell, Mariah Yescas, Lauren Olivier and Hanna Wright each scored once.

La Quinta (16-8, 7-2) plays at Palm Springs on Thursday.

Boys’ basketball

Rancho Mirage 87, Desert Mirage 30: The Rattlers were led by Matt Barajas-Tiedeman with 20 points and 16 from Zack Kroker in the win. Rodrigo Jacquez and Jimmy Andrews each contributed to the rout on the offensive end.

Rancho Mirage (21-3, 7-0) plays at Yucca Valley on Thursday.

Desert Christian Academy 63, Bloomington Christian 13: The Conquerors continued their winning ways with an easy road victory. The Conquerors (15-5, 9-0) host Joshua Springs on Friday night.

Girls’ basketball

Rancho Mirage 59, Desert Mirage 29: The Rattlers made history of sort, winning their 12th game of the season, the most ever for the school’s girls’ varsity hoops program.

Jahnece Curtis netted 14 points, while Jodi Ingal added nine and Phoenix Chirwa seven for the Rattlers.

Next up for the Rattlers is senior night on Thursday at home against Yucca Valley.

Boys’ soccer

Desert Mirage 3, Rancho Mirage 0: Alejandro Pimentel notched two goals and an assist to spark the Rams to a win to stay unbeaten in De Anza League play. The Rams also got a goal from Arturo Silva and an assist by Froilan Rodriguez. A great defensive effort was logged by Jesus Rubio and goalkeeper Daniel Negrete.

Desert Mirage (16-4, 6-0) plays at Desert Hot Springs on Wednesday.

Palm Springs 2, Palm Desert 2: In a weird one that ended 0-0 in regulation, the Aztecs scored twice in the first 90 seconds of overtime, only to see the Indians turn around and score two overtime goals of their own.

The Indians’ overtime goals came from Jakob Menendez and Oton Fernandez. Joel Salas and Menendez had the assists. Kevin Corella has seven saves in net.

Palm Springs (7-7-5, 4-2-2) plays at Shadow Hills on Wednesday.

For the Aztecs, Christian Corrales had a goal and an assist, while Jhonatan Urbina had the other goal.

Palm Desert (7-8-3, 4-3-1) hosts Shadow Hills on Friday.

Girls’ soccer

Coachella Valley 3, Desert Hot Springs 0: The Arabs improved to 6-1 in De Anza League play behind a goal and an assist from Mariah Godinez. Brianda Ross and Miranda Torres tallied the other two scores, while Corely Garcia and Adriana Moreno nabbed assists. Melanie Ramirez had the shutout in goal with five saves.

Coachella Valley (13-7-1, 6-1) plays at Twentynine Palms on Thursday.

Rancho Mirage 4, Desert Mirage 0: The Rattlers stayed unbeaten in De Anza play with goals by Melina Flores, Maddisonn Covington, Fernanda Mercado and Melanie Ramos. Covington added an assist, as did Jaidah Martin, Briana Luna and Kenya Cordero.

It was the Rattlers 12th shutout of the season. Jasmin Sterling was in goal but it was the back line of Aailyah Carter, Luna, Maya Hernandez, Steph Campbell and Bianca Jaimes that led to an 18-3 shot advantage.

The Rattlers (12-6-2, 7-0) host Yucca Valley on Thursday.

California Winter League

Power 9, A’s 0: The Power pitchers produced a no-hitter in this with Peyton Lobdell pitching the first four innings, and relievers Cody Beck and Tanner Keist combining for three more hitless frames to secure the no-hitter. The offense was paced by Marty Windisch who had a single, double and bases-clearing triple to light up the scoreboard.

Chill 7, Grizzly 1: The Palm Springs Chill used a four-run third inning, thanks in part to a two-run double by Quintin Alexander, to roll to victory. Johnny Melero pitch four strong innings for the win.

Bombers 7, Rush 4: The Bombers ended the Rush’s six-game winning streak, thanks largely to the bat of Thomas McGuckin. McGuckin had an RBI single in the first inning and a two-run home run in the seventh. Nate Ferrell had a two-run home run for the Rush.

Hit King 3, Colonials 3: Jimmy Pinakidis hit a two-run homer in the top of the first to help give Hit King a 3-0 lead. A clutch two-out RBI single by Jared Ensmenger in the sixth knotted the game at 3 in the bottom of the sixth and that’s where it ended as the game was called a tie.

Northstars 6, Lumberjacks 1: A six-run second inning was more than enough for Joseph Webb who kept the Lumberjacks off balance striking out six along the way for the win. A two-run single by Dylan Sprague and a two-run double by Blair Beck did most of the damage.

Wednesday’s games: It’s only $1 at Palm Springs Stadium to see the Palm Springs Chill face the Washington Blue Sox at 10 a.m., followed by Hit King vs. the British Columbia Bombers. The auxiliary diamond triple header will feature the Palm Springs Power vs. the Coachella Valley Snowbirds at 8:30 a.m., followed by the Manitoba North Stars vs. the Toronto Rush, and then the Canada A’s vs. the Alberta Grizzly.