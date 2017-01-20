Roundup: Ballard displays strength in depth

When Vonnie Patterson, Jamil Wilson and Marshon Ford return to the court, Ballard’s High School boys basketball team will immediately become one of the deepest squads in the state.

Playing without its top three scorers, Ballard still found a way to drop nearly 100 points, defeating Henry Clay 93-85 on Thursday at home. Bruins Dorian Tisby and Antoine Darby both finished with career highs, scoring 34 points and 28 points, respectively. Both players were active on the glass as well, with Tisby grabbing six rebounds and Darby finishing with five.

Tyron Duncan and Delonta Wimberly each chipped in with 10 points and four assists to the winning effort as well. The win was Ballard’s second without Patterson, Wilson and Ford, and second since falling to Fern Creek in the Louisville Invitational Tournament. Ballard are next in action on Friday at Waggener.

Here are scores and stats from boys and girls basketball games around Louisville and the rest of the Commonwealth.

BOYS

BALLARD 93, HENRY CLAY 85

BALLARD (14-4)

Tyrese Duncan 3p; Kereion Douglas 2p, 5r; Tyron Duncan 10p, 4a, 3s; Dorian Tisby 34p, 6r; Antoine Darby 28p, 5r; Delonta Wimberly 10p, 4r, 4a; Orlando Higginbottom 3p, 4r, 3s; Jaylen Price 3p.

HENRY CLAY (9-9)

Quentyn Jackson 17p, 4r; Jalen Byars 5p; Ramond Jackson 1p; Jalen Williams 10p, 4r; Motaveon Bean 9p; Justin Mithell 19p, 6r; Warwick 3p; Andreus Green 21p, 5r.

7th Region All “A” Classic

at KCD

COLLEGIATE 82, ST. FRANCIS 51

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Titans (14-7) blew away the Wyverns (7-6) in the semifinal game of the All “A” Classic at KCD. Barrett Myers finished with 21 points, and Ryan McDaniel added 15 points for the Titans. Noah Sparks tallied 21 points

COLLEGIATE (14-7)

Barrett Myers 21p; Ryan McDaniel 15p; Nayaab Grewal 14p; Tyler McDaniel 11p; Eli Allen 5p; Parker Duff 5p; Alec Hertzman 4p; Tate Austin 2p; Hudson Good 2p; Topher Pirner 2p; Gray Weaver 1p.

ST. FRANCIS (7-6)

Noah Sparks 21p; James Sullivan 12p; Ahmad Moore 10p; TJ Richardson 4p; Bruce Hamilton 2p; James Risley 2p.

7th Region All “A” Classic

at KCD

KCD 90, WHITEFIELD ACADEMY 63

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Solomon Mathis exploded for 38 points to lead KCD (6-8) into the finals of the 7th Region All “A” Classic. With leading scorer JR Mathis in foul trouble early, Solomon Mathis took over. Whitefield (6-9) was led by Tyler Nauert with 14 points. KCD will take on Collegiate Friday night at 8:30 p.m. in the final.

WHITEFIELD ACADEMY (6-9)

Christian Judd 6p; Trevor Nauert 9p; Tyler Nauert 14p; Taylor Cash 8p; Andrew Harrod 3p; Brandon Blackwell 2p; Will Hedgespeth 2p; Hunter Collins 5p; Connor Emmitt 14p.

KCD (6-8)

Solomon Mathis 38p; JR Mathis 17p; Hayden Kraus 19p; Will Cox 3p; Justin Grissom 2p; Wilder Brice 1p; Cedric Cosby 2p; Connor Widman 5p; Sam Siefke 1p; Michael Collis 2p.

FRANKLIN CO. 77, ATHERTON 66

FRANKLIN, Ky. – Anthony Valentine tallied 25 points for the Flyers (9-12) to blow past the Rebels (7-13), 77-66. Diablo Stewart added 21 points for the Flyers. The Rebels had a nine 3-pointers as a team with Jordan Pulford recording three 3-pointers and 18 points.

ATHERTON (7-13)

Flynn Calnon 13p; Keion Bentley 2p; Abelson Barthelemy 7p; Ty Lauderdale 15p; Jordan Pulford 18p; Jastine Lado 9p; Josiah Price 2p.

FRANKLIN CO. (9-12)

Kyle Stivers 6p; Cayman Hubbard 4p; Ryan Staples 10p; Diablo Stewart 21p; Lee 8p; Anthony Valentine 25p; Brady Roberts 1p; Sidyen Leverity 1p; Pranay Mupparaju 1p.

GIRLS

TRIMBLE CO. 55, SOUTH OLDHAM 40

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Kentucky Wesleyan commit Kaylee Clifford scored 27 points to push Trimble Co. (12-3) past the host Dragons (13-6). South Oldham was able to cut the lead to single digits with four minutes remaining but could not get any closer. Peyton Herold led the way for South Oldham with 14 points.

TRIMBLE CO. (12-3)

Kaylee Clifford 27p; Shelbe Black 8p; Abby Ponder 8p; Bailey Duke 4p; Cheyenne Riddle 4p; Karli Tilley 4p..

SOUTH OLDHAM (13-6)

Peyton Herold 14p; Skyler Sahatjian 9p; Maggie Smith 7p; Lexi Bowlden 7p; Sydney Herold 3p.

FERN CREEK 56, ASSUMPTION 54

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Tigers (12-8) pulled out a 56-54 win against the Rockets (12-8) and were led by Alexis Smith, who scored 25 points. Nsasa Makando added 16 points for the Tigers. Samantha Babey led the Rockets with 16 points.

ASSUMPTION (12-8)

McKenna Schelb 3p; Abby McQueary 2p; Samantha Babey 16p; Jenna Calhoun 10p; Piper Gray 8p; Kristen Olinick 4p; Taylor Allen 11p.

FERN CREEK (12-8)

Nsasa Makando 16p; Maelyn Ridener 10p; Aliyah Stallard 2p; Alexis Smith 25p; Sierra Hancock 3p.

MOORE 53, SENECA 17

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Mustangs (11-4) cruised past the Redhawks (5-14), 53-17. Sage Blue led the Mustang pack with 13 points.

SENECA (5-14)

Ashanti Starks 5p; Cierra Riggs 2p; Breanna Anthony 2p; Alexis White 2p; Marie Ninimou 2p; Jamia Brightwell 4p.

MOORE (11-4)

Jonne Whitney 5p; Nicola Adams 11p; Asia Collins 2p; Takiya Adams 10p; Stacia Hayes 10p; Sage Blue 13p; Alexa Metcalf 2p.