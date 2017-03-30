Roundup: Ballard routs Elizabethtown

Through eight games, Ballard looks to be one of the teams to beat in Kentucky.

Ballard, the No. 6 team in the Kentucky Prep Softball Top 25 poll, routed Elizabethtown, 16-2 on its way to an eighth straight win to start the season. In addition, the Bruins have scored 10 or more runs in each of their games, adding up to a total of 106 runs.

Freshman Allie Skaggs had a huge game, going 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and four RBIs, junior Shelby Kelley went 3-for-4 with a triple and an RBI and senior Catie Barber went 3-for-3 at the plate with a triple, a double and two RBIs.

Ballard next plays Boyle County on Thursday before heading to Florida to take part in the Florida Beach Bash.

Here’s a look at scores and stats from games played in Louisville on Wednesday, March 29:

BASEBALL

BALLARD 5, GLENBARD WEST (ILL.) 4

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Bruins (7-1) came back from a four-run deficit to beat the visiting Hilltoppers (1-1). Glenbard West (Ill.) scored four runs in the first inning and no runs over the final six innings. Jo Adell led the way for Ballard, finishing 2-for-3 with two doubles, while Jackson Millhollan finished 3-for-4.

GLENBARD WEST (ILL.) 400 000 0 – 4 6 2

BALLARD 001 112 x – 5 10 1

WP: Andrew Moloney (2-1) 1 2/3IP, 0H, 0R, 1K, 1BB

LP: Scottie Monocchio (0-1) 5 1/3IP, 10H, 5R, 4ER, 2K, 2BB

GLENBARD WEST (ILL.) (1-1): Adrian DelValle (2RBI).

BALLARD (7-1): Jo Adell (2-3, 2 2B); Dalton Clark (1-3, 1RBI); Jackson Millhollan (3-4).

TRINITY 11, PLAINFIELD CENTRAL (ILL.) 1

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Shamrocks (9-0) beat the visiting Wildcats (4-2) to remain undefeated on the season. Matthew Higgins led Trinity, finishing 2-for-3 with two triples and three runs scored. Brody Heil had a solid day as well, finishing 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI.

PLAINFIELD CENTRAL (ILL.) 001 000 – 1 2 0

TRINITY 001 631 – 11 13 2

WP: Matt Ramser (1-0) 1IP, 1H, 1R, 0ER, 0K, 1BB

LP: Connor Simnitch (0-1) 1IP, 2H, 4ER, 2K, 3BB

PLAINFIELD CENTRAL (ILL.) (4-2):

TRINITY (9-0): Matthew Higgins (2-3, 2 3B, 3R, 2RBI); Brody Heil (3-4, 2B, 1R, 1RBI); Jared Bryant (2-4, 2B, 2R).

SOUTHERN 16, DOSS 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Trojans (4-5) ended a two-game skid by defeating the Dragons (2-7) in five innings. Jonluk Cancel earned his first win as a pitcher, allowing only five hits and one earned run in the game. At the plate, Cancel went 3-for-4 with an RBI, while Conner Fries finished 4-for-4 with four RBIs for Southern. Steven Herndon led Doss, finishing 2-for-2 with an RBI.

DOSS 020 30 – 5 5 2

SOUTHERN 338 2x – 16 15 5

WP: Jonluk Cancel (1-0) 5IP, 5H, 5R, 1ER, 12K, 2BB

LP: Johniel Morera (0-1) 2 1/3IP, 8H, 10R, 7ER, 4K, 3BB

DOSS (2-7): Steven Herndon (2-2, 1RBI); Nick Sullivan (1-3, 1RBI).

SOUTHERN (4-5): Cancel (3-4, 1RBI); Conner Fries (4-4, 4RBI); Bhavin Patel (1-2, 3B, 2RBI).

MANUAL 4, HOLY CROSS 3

MANUAL 100 012 0 – 4 6 1

HOLY CROSS 002 000 1 – 3 8 5

WP: Quenton Bynum (2-1) 5IP, 3H, 1R, 2K, 0BB

LP: Hunter Adams (2-1) 6IP, 4H, 4R,, 2ER, 3K, 1BB

MANUAL (5-4): Aaron Sary (1-1, HR, 1RBI, 2R, HBP).

HOLY CROSS (3-4-1): Ray Steelberg (2-4, HR, 1RBI, 1R); Gavin Foushee (3-4, 1R, 1SB).

KCD 7, ATHERTON 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – KCD (5-4) won a third-straight game while simultaneously ending a three-game winning streak by the Rebels (6-3). Mason Bennett was the winning pitcher, throwing six strikeouts and allowing only four earned-runs in the game. Offensively, the Bearcats were led by Nick Eckert, who finished 1-for-1 with three runs scored.

ATHERTON 020 003 0 – 5 9 3

KCD 120 103 x – 7 7 4

WP: Mason Bennett (2-0) 7IP, 9H, 5R, 4ER, 6K, 1BB

LP: Griffin Odom (0-1) 0IP, 0H, 2ER, 0K, 2BB

ATHERTON (6-3): William Shelton (2-4, 2B, 1R); Mitchell Cavaliere (2-4, 2B, 1R); Odom (1-4, 2B, 1R, 1RBI).

KCD (5-4): Gabe Sherman (2-2, 1R, 1RBI); Nick Eckert (1-1, 3R, 2BB).

WAGGENER 11, ST. FRANCIS 8

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Wildcats (3-5) defeated visiting St. Francis (0-2) in seven innings. Jacob Frankel finished 2-for-4 with a double for Waggener, while Jaren Krise and Justin Davis added doubles as well. Connor Gorman led the Wyverns, finishing 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. Waggener has not won three-straight games after starting the season 0-5.

ST. FRANCIS 000 600 2 – 8 6 4

WAGGENER 135 011 x – 11 9 1

WP: Justin Davis (1-1) 3IP, 2H, 0R, 7K, 0BB

LP: Connor Gorman (0-1) 3IP, 6H, 8R, 3ER, 5K, 3BB

ST. FRANCIS (0-2): Gorman (2-4, 2B, 3RBI); Stevaun Butler (2-3).

WAGGENER (3-5): Jacob Frankel (2-4, 2B); Jaren Krise (1-3, 2B); Davis (1-2, 2B, 2RBI).

DEERFIELD (ILL.) 6, BUTLER 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Bears (4-4) fell short against visiting Deerfield (Ill.) in a game played at Eastern High School. Butler held a 5-2 lead until the sixth inning, when Deerfield (Ill.) scored four runs to take the lead. Cameron McKune and Jalen Houston led Butler at the plate, each finishing 1-for-3. Sam Fradin hit a home run and a double to lead Deerfield (Ill.) on a 3-for-3 day at the plate.

DEERFIELD (ILL). 101 004 0 – 6 9 6

BUTLER 100 400 0 – 5 6 1

WP: Nate Schwartz (1-0) 2 2/3IP, 2H, 0R, 1K, 1BB

LP: Dillon Sturgeon (0-1) 2/3IP, 3H, 4R, 0K, 3BB

DEERFIELD (ILL.) (1-3): Matt Fang (2-3, 2RBI, 1BB); Sam Fradin (3-3, HR, 2B, 2RBI).

BUTLER (4-4): Cameron McKune (1-3, 1R, 1RBI); Jalen Houston (1-3, 2B).

FLOYD CENTRAL 8, SOUTH OLDHAM 5

SOUTH OLDHAM 130 000 1 – 5 6 2

FLOYD CENTRAL 000 260 x – 8 5 1

WP: Blake Barrett (1-0)

LP: Matthew Roy (2-1)

SOUTH OLDHAM (6-1): Matthew Reaves (2B); Brandon Elsbury (2B).

FLOYD CENTRAL (1-0): Alex Lozado (2B).

NORTH BULLITT 6, FAIRDALE 1

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Eagles (5-4) defeated the Bulldogs (3-4) to end a two-game slide. Brendan Holt was the winning pitcher for North Bullitt. Holt pitched seven innings, allowing only one earned-run and one hit while throwing three strikeouts. Holt also finished 2-for-4 at the plate with a double, while Brady Keehn hit a double as well for the Eagles.

NORTH BULLITT 002 101 012 – 6 7 1

FAIRDALE 010 000 000 – 1 1 1

WP: Brendan Holt (1-0) 7IP, 1H, 1ER, 4K, 3BB

LP: Joshua Mifflin (1-3) 5IP, 4H, 3R, 2ER, 5K, 3BB

NORTH BULLITT (5-4): Brady Keehn (1-3, 2B, 2R); Holt (2-4, 2B, 1RBI).

FAIRDALE (3-4):

EASTERN 10, DEERFIELD (Ill.) 9

DEERFIELD 112 230 0 – 9 9 1

EASTERN 000 0(10)0 x – 10 9 7

WP: Chase Thomas (1-1) 4IP, 4H, 5R, 2ER, 3BB, 2K

LP: Jake Chanan 1/3IP, 1H, 2R, 0BB, 0K

EASTERN (4-4): Sutton (3-3, 3RBI), Brendan Koester (2-4, 2RBI)

SOFTBALL

BALLARD 16, E’TOWN 2

E’TOWN 110 00 – 2 4 5

BALLARD 931 3x – 16 16 1

WP: Alivia Sinnott (3-0) 5IP, 4H, 2ER, 3K, 1BB

LP: Nicole Blackstone (0-1) 4IP, 16H, 16R, 8ER, 1K, 2BB

E’TOWN (5-3): Taylor Thomas (1-3, HR, 1RBI).

BALLARD (8-0): Allie Skaggs (2-4, HR, 2B, 4RBI); Shelby Kelley (3-4, 3B, 1RBI, 2R); Catie Barber (3-3, 3B, 2B, 2RBI, 3R).

Game 1

ZION BENTON 000 001 1 – 2 7 0

EASTERN 300 010 x – 4 6 1

WP: Brittany Ernst (3-1) 7IP, 7H, 2R, 5K, 2BB

LP: Ashley Zappa (1-2) 6IP, 6H, 4R, 3K, 6BB

ZION BENTON (1-4): Emma Roberts (1-3, 2B, 1RBI), Sam Cunningham (1-3, 2B)

EASTERN (6-1): Peyton Mills (3-4, 2 1B, 3B, 1R), Meagan McVicker (1-2, 1HR, 1RBI, 2R), Tedi Nunn (1-3, 2B)

Game 2

ZION BENTON (Ill.) 000 020 0 – 2 5 1

EASTERN 102 000 – 3 9 1

WP: Mackenzie Heareth (3-0) 7IP, 5H, 2R, 6K, 8BB

LP: Julianna Villalobos (0-3) 6IP, 9H, 3R, 0K, 2BB

ZION BENTON (1-5): Lindsey Vela (2-4, 2 1B, 1RBI)

EASTERN (7-1): Morgan Willoughby (2-3, 1B, 2B, 2RBI)

KCD 19, WESTERN 18

KCD 232 740 1 – 19 15 10

WESTERN 321 450 3 – 18 14 4

WP: Sarah Wright (1-0) 7IP, 14H, 18R, 13ER, 7BB, 6K

LP: Destiny Ashley (0-4) 7IP, 15H, 19R, 15ER, 16BB, 7K

KCD (1-0): Lizzie Sexton (2-5, 4RBI, 4R, 1BB); Merida Gonzalez (5-6, 1R, 5RBI).

WESTERN (0-4): Ashley (2-4, 4RBI, 2R, 2BB); Kiara Baine (2-4, 3RBI).

BOYS TENNIS

ST. X 4, TRINITY 1

Singles: 1. Drew Singerman (X) d. Presley Thieneman (T) 6-4, 7-5; 2. Alex Westbroks (X) d. Cameron Strause (T) 6-0, 6-2; 3. Spencer Blandford (X) d. Justin Lee (T) 6-1, 6-2.

Doubles: 1. Preston Cameron and Will Stuckert (X) d. Sam Rueff and Brandon Chou (T) 6-4, 7-5; 2. Zach Kelly and Michael Chou (T) d. Adam Hardin and Andy Keel (X) 7-6, 6-2.

BALLARD 4, ATHERTON 1

Singles: 1. Adrian Bello-Cruz (B) d. Jack Hardin (A) 6-2, 6-3; 2. Adi Selimovic (B) d. Harrison French (A) 6-1, 6-0; 3. Shane Rohieder (A) d. Christian Corum (B) 8-2.

Doubles: 1. Alessandro Krljas and Bryan Bello-Cruz (B) d. Chase O’Daniel and Carrick Brown (A) 6-2, 6-0; 2. Chris Whipple and Will Schuhman (B) d. Mason Miller and Jacob Johnson (A) 6-1, 6-0.

J’TOWN 5, MOORE 0

Singles: 1. Sam Mitchell d. Corey McQuery, 8-0; 2. Aymed Dridi d. John Esguerra 8-0; 3. Matt Schardein d. Anthony Rebogio, 8-4.

Doubles: 1. Hadi Alkurdi and Jose Socarras d. Kevin Miller and Parker Hargrove, 8-1; 2. Sam Akinfenwa and Michael Sanders d. Hamza Said and Abdi Said, 8-0.

BROWN 1, SOUTHERN 1

Singles: 1. Mathew Sato (B) d. Ryan Finley (S) 2-6, 6-4, 10-6.

Doubles: 1. Brendon Allen and Trey Edwards (S) d. Will Rump and Max Palmer (B) 6-3, 6-2.

BUTLER 3, BULLITT EAST 2

Singles: 1. Harrison Glauber (BE) d. Ben Blumeir (B) 2-6, 7-6, 1-0; 2. Lanse Milburn (BE) d. Alan Bui (B) 6-0, 6-4; 3. Butler by forfeit.

Doubles: 1. Cam Stewart and James Thomas (B) d. Mason Marsh and Matthew McCarter (BE) 6-3, 6-4; 2. Braxton Clark and Andy Gahan (B) d. Bradley Edmonds and Luke Young (BE) 8-4.

COLLEGIATE 5, MALE 0

Singles: 1. Jacob Scheinler d. Josh Cooksey 6-1, 6-0; 2. Heinrich Dryer d. Cameron Bacigalupi 6-0, 6-2; 3. Alex Salamen d. Carter Wedding 7-6, 7-5.

Doubles: 1. Simon Buckner and Garrett Sams d. Paul Heim and Ben Veldman 2-6, 7-6, 1-0; 2. Jack Beck and Rochiel Shah d. Ashton Beckham and Darius Osborne 6-3, 4-6, 1-0.

GIRLS TENNIS

MANUAL 5, BUTLER 0

Singles: 1. Nejla Zukic d. Areona Reynolds 6-0, 6-0; 2. Mariko Chou d. Nahla Muhammad 6-0, 6-0; 3. Izabel Gold d. Jamila Collier 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: 1. Meena Pattabiraman and Anna Littlefield d. Yatta Windburn and Dani Cirwitlian 6-0, 6-0; 2. Sydney Dicks and Divya Manirajan d. Areaona Maxwell and Jadah Taylor 6-0, 6-0.

COLLEGIATE 4, MALE 1

Singles: 1. Shaylah McKeever (M) d. Sophia Bauer (C) 6-1, 6-1; 2. Julia Kin (C) d. Chardonnay Murphy (M) 6-4, 6-4; 3. Anna Alphenaar (C) d. Rachel Porter (M) 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: 1. Grace English and Jacquelyn Kin (C) d. Allison Bradshaw and Laura Will (M) 6-2, 1-6, 1-0; 2. Mollie O’Grady and Nataly Beckman (C) d. Victoria Branch and Anisa Bobzien (M) 6-3, 2-6, 1-0.

MOORE 4, J’TOWN 1

Singles: 1. Kaylean Rebogio (M) d. Lauren Remmers (J) 8-1; 2. Krishna Patel (M) d. Shaii Morton (J) 8-1; 3. Alexis Esguerra (M) d. Sophia Ruth (J) 8-4.

Doubles: 1. Rashana Temple and Tiondra Poyntz (J) d. Claudia Reyes and Elizabeth Miller (M) 8-5; 2. Daliani Besse and Samantha Perez (M) d. Gretchen Ruth and Alyssa Shirley (M) 8-7.

BROWN 2, SOUTHERN 0

Singles: 1. Hannah Nett d. Vade Aslonova 6-4, 6-2.

Doubles: 1. Marisa Barton and Kayla Brock d. Adrianna Alverez and Munira Yasser 6-4, 6-2.

BALLARD 3, ATHERTON 2

Singles: 1. Grace Froedge (B) d. Grace Pillsbury 8-3 (A); 2. Lauren Sanderfer (B) d. Lilly Jones 8-5 (B); Katie Brown (A) d. Ashley McCabe (B) 8-8 (12-10).

Doubles: 1.Kaline Patella and Gabriel Dice (A) d. Aditi Tanker and Siria Pallvupari (B) 8-5; 2. Tovah Frocht and Sophie Geary (B) d. Diem Pham and Judy Magdenlena (A) 8-1.

BOYS LACROSSE

St. Xavier 7 (Nic Malubay 2G, 1A, Blake Roshkowski 1G, 1A, Jake Zickel 1G, 1A, Pat Anderson 1G, Joey Mackin 1G, Noah Mackin 1G, Parker Brewer 1A, Keegan Puffer 1A, GK Hudson Hill 15 SV), Trinity 5 (Henry Seay 1G, 1A, Scott Graehler 1G, Bryce Lowe 1G, Logan Noland 1G, Grayson Schuck 1G, GK Michael Webb 13 SV)