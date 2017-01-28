Roundup: Basketball upset creates 4-way tie for first

The Cathedral City High School basketball team has been playing hard, but falling short in the quest for a signature win in the Desert Valley League – until Friday night.

The Lions used an Isaiah Ross layup at the buzzer to stun first-place Palm Springs 53-51.

The victory likely sent shock waves around the league as it created a four-way tie for first place atop the DVL with Palm Springs, La Quinta, Indio and Palm Desert all sitting at 6-2. Each team has four league games left.

Cathedral City was led by Tshaun Toussaint on Friday with 21 points and nine rebounds. Jordan Wallace added 14 points and seven assists. Kavonte Kinney had a double-double with 10 points and 14 rebounds.

Boys’ basketball

Indio 78, Shadow Hills 62: The Rajahs moved into part of a four-way tie atop the crazy Desert Valley League standings with this win over the Knights. Jaime Perezchica led the balanced scoring with 19 points, while Jeremiah Brown added 18 points, Christian Briceno with 16, and Isaiah Riley with 11 points.

Indio (13-10, 6-2) hosts Cathedral City on Wednesday.

Palm Desert 44, Xavier Prep 25: The Aztecs joined the logjam atop the DVL with a defensive-minded win over the Saints. Will Struthers led the Aztecs with 18 points and five rebounds. Dylan Ulber had nine points, while Jacob Plata had nine rebounds.

Palm Desert is now 14-8 overall and 6-2 in the DVL.

Girls’ basketball

Palm Desert 49, Xavier Prep 14: The Aztecs used a balanced scoring attack led by Alexis Legan with 13 points. Seline Schinke added nine points, Charlotte Bracco eight points, Ehizogie Igbinedion had seven, and Shawna Aguerrebere added six points.

The Aztecs (10-12, 5-2) play at Cathedral City on Monday.

Palm Springs 45, Cathedral City 39: The Indians got a great game from Jamiah Hall who scored 24 points, grabbed 18 rebounds and added four blocks. Kaleigh Vargas stuffed the stat sheet as well with 12 points, seven rebounds, six assists and five steals. Tzipporah Page and Madyson Hampton combined for nine points, 19 rebounds and eight steals.

Palm Springs (15-5, 7-1) and plays home on Wednesday on senior night. It’s a big one against unbeaten-in-league-play Shadow Hills.

Boys’ soccer

Palm Desert 2, Xavier Prep 0: Christian Corrales scored both goals, one in each half, to propel the Aztecs to the win. Jonathan Urbina had an assist, and goalkeeper Aaron Gipson recorded the shutout.

Palm Desert (6-8-2, 3-3) hosts Xavier Prep on Monday.

Cathedral City 3, Palm Springs 1: The Lions picked up a crucial DVL victory over the Indians.

In the losing effort, Jose Jiminez scored the lone Palm Springs goal, assisted by Joel Salas. Kevin Corella has seven saves for the Indians.

Palm Springs (7-7-4, 4-2-1) hosts Palm Desert on Tuesday.

West Shores 1, Calipatria 0: Gustavo Covarrubias secured a dramatic victory for the Wildcats, scoring a goal with just four minutes remaining in the game. Gustavo Meza picked up the key assist.

West Shores (5-6-3, 3-0) plays at Borrego Springs on Wednesday.

Girls’ water polo

La Quinta 20, Shadow Hills 2: The Blackhawks rolled past the Knights in a Thursday night DVL tilt. Ariel Carter led a balanced attack with five goals. Lauren Olivier and Savannah Hampton each had four goals. Mikka Von Scherr racked up three goals, while Virginia Lowell, Tori Thayer, Hannah Durkee and Rachel Sherman all tallied a goal.

La Quinta is now 13-6 overall and 6-2 in the DVL.

California Winter League

Rush 4, Colonials 3: A double by Kevin Farley and a triple by Lance VanNoy sparked the Rush to a narrow victory with reliever Fumitake Sakaguchi getting the win.

A’s 13, NorthStars 1: A two-run triple by Alex Sawalson was part of a six-run third inning for the A’s which rapped a total of nine extra-base hits. Colton Spriggins was dominant in the win, striking out five.

​Lumberjacks 4, Snowbirds 3: Ozzy Braff sparked the Lumberjacks with a single a double and two RBIs in the win. Michael Egan earned the win allowing two runs in four innings.

Power 4, Bombers 2: Brandon Oliver’s two-run double in the fifth broke a scoreless tie. Daniel Moro and Christoper Burks had back-to-back RBI doubles in the sixth.

Blue Sox 1, Grizzly 0: A solo home run by Blair Beck was all the scoring in the game. Chance Hicks pitched four shutout innings, striking out five for the win.

Saturday’s games: At Palm Springs Stadium, it will be the British Columbia Bombers vs. the Palm Springs Chill at 10 a.m., followed by the Manitoba NorthStars vs. the Palm Springs Power. The Auxiliary field triple-header starts at 8:30 a.m. with the Washington BlueSox vs. the New York Colonials. That will be followed by the Oregon Lumberjacks vs. Hit King, with the Toronto Rush vs. the Coachella Valley Snowbirds after that. It’s also dollar beer day.