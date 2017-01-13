Roundup: Berger leads Sacred Heart over NDA

Grace Berger ensured that the Sacred Heart girls basketball team remained undefeated in the new year.

The Indiana commit came one rebound away from recording a double-double in an all-around strong offensive and defensive performance as the Valkyries routed Notre Dame Academy, 60-37 Thursday on the road. Berger scored 20 points on 10 of 13 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds, three of them on the offensive glass. The Junior guard also had five assists, two blocked shots and four steals.

Berger was the only Valkyrie to score in double figures but four Valkyries finished with eight points; Erin Toller, Ashlee Harris, Natalie Fichter and Kia Sivils.

The Valkyries forced the Pandas into 23 turnovers, which the visitors turned into 26 points. The Pandas only had three points off of Sacred Heart turnovers.

Here’s stats and scores from the rest of the boys and girls basketball action in Louisville and around the Commonwealth on Jan. 13, 2017.

GIRLS

SACRED HEART 60, NOTRE DAME 37

SACRED HEART (12-4)

Ashlee Harris 8p, 3r, 2a, 3s; Kiki Samsel 3p, 2r, 4a, 1b, 1s; Caroline Flaherty 3p, 3r, 1a, 1s; Erin Toller 8p, 2r, 1a, 2s; Kia Sivils 8p, 4r, 2a, 2b; Grace Berger 20p, 9r, 5a, 2b, 4s; Natalie Fichter 8p, 5r, 1b, 2s; Destinee Marshall 2p.

NOTRE DAME (5-11)

Chloe McDowell 9p, 3r, 1a; Sophie Hagan 6p, 3r, 3a, 3s; Kelsey Johnson 2p; Abbey Tierney 5p, 5r, 1s; Sammy Merman 1p, 1b; Allison Gribben 10p, 5r, 1b; Carmen Thapar 2p, 1r; Danielle Rennekamp 2p, 2r, 1a, 1s.

ST. FRANCIS 57, BETH HAVEN 31

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Junior Alexis Nelson led the Wyverns (5-5) with 37 points to take care of visiting Beth Haven (3-8). The Bearcats were led by Sarena Vaughn’s 19 points.

BETH HAVEN (3-8)

Kenzie Davis 6p; Delanie White 4p; Leslie Pierre 2p; Sarena Vaughn 19p.

ST. FRANCIS (5-5)

Alexis Nelson 37p; Tori Richardson 5p; Jamani Reed 6p; Caroline Pepa 9p.

CAL 49, ASSUMPTION 32

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Centurions (10-5) defeated the Rockets (8-8) 49-32. The Centurions defense was spot on and the Rockets just couldn’t overtake them. Leading the Centurions in scoring was Summer Conti with 19 points and eight steals. For the Rockets was Jenna Calhoun with 10 points.

CAL (10-5)

Summer Conti 19p, 2r, 3a, 8s; Emma Frank 3p, 7r, 1a; Shelby Calhoun 11p, 10r, 3a, 8s, 3b; Sarah McDonald 4p, 1r, 2s; Mia Beam 8p, 3r, 2a, 1s, 1b; Riley Sexton 4p, 3r.

ASSUMPTION (8-8)

McKenna Schelb 2p, 3r; Abby McQueary 8p, 3r, 3a; Samantha Babey 6p, 1r; Jenna Calhoun 10p, 1a; Jacqueline Raque 1p, 2r; Taylor Allen 5p, 6r, 1a.

BUTLER 58, MERCY 35

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Bearettes (16-1) dominated Mercy (9-9) to win their 16th consecutive game, led by Jaelynn Penn’s 16 points. Butler showcased its prowess on both sides of the ball, shooting 52 percent from the field while holding the Jaguars to just 30 percent. Danielle Feldkamp led Mercy with 10 points and was one rebound shy of a double-double.

BUTLER (16-1)

Breia Torrens 2p; Tasia Jeffries 14p; Kiara Cain 10p, 4r; Doneah Marshall 3p, 3r; Jaelynn Penn 15p, 6r; Teri Goodlett 2p; Ashley Wright 2p; Molly Lockhart 10p, 7r;

MERCY (9-9)

Ta’Ziah Jenks 3p; Hope Sivori 4p; Sadie Zeisloft 3p; Regan Berger 5p; Josie Woods 6p, 3r; Requael Reese 2p, 4r; Sydney Rivette 2p; Danielle Feldkamp 10p, 9r.

J’TOWN 54, KCD 39

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Bearcats (3-12) fell at home to J’town (5-11) despite 15 points and 8 rebounds from Olyvia Green. Telia Perks led all scorers with 16 points for the Chargers, who built 16-6 lead after the first quarter. KCD was unable to get within ten points the rest of the way.

J’TOWN (5-11)

Shelby Dunagan 2p; Kamaya White 10p; Kaleb McDonald 5p; Jasmine Thomas 4p; Nia Cole 1p; Telia Perks 16p; Naomi Johnson 14p; Dezhane Carthen 2p.

KCD (3-12)

Meghana Manchi 11p; Rachel Jennings 7p; Olyvia Green 15p, 8r; Iyla Draw 4p; Maya Rao 2p.

Scores from around the state:

Anderson Co. 57, Spencer Co. 27

Boyd Co. 58, Ashland Blazer 34

Campbell County, Tenn. 69, Bell Co. 45

Campbellsville 67, Fort Knox 16

Conner 73, Grant Co. 38

Cooper 74, Scott Co. 63

East Carter 59, Fleming Co. 32

Henry Co. 36, Lou. Seneca 29

Highlands 46, Mason Co. 43

Ironton St. Joseph, Ohio 55, Rose Hill Christian 30

Joppa, Ill. 63, Community Christian (Paducah) 31

Lewis Co. 57, Morgan Co. 50

Lex. Christian 57, Model 35

Lex. Henry Clay 60, Lex. Paul Dunbar 48

Madisonville-North Hopkins 67, Ohio Co. 34

Meade Co. 65, Hancock Co. 49

Mercer Co. 72, Franklin Co. 63

North Bullitt 49, Lou. Presentation 39

Pikeville 70, Letcher County Central 59

Riverside Christian 44, Ky. School for the Deaf 24

St. Mary 56, Fulton Co. 53

Webster Co. 53, Daviess Co. 44

West Carter 46, Rowan Co. 39

10th Region All “A” Classic

Nicholas Co. 59, Bracken Co. 33

13th Region All “A” Classic

Harlan 62, Lynn Camp 26

Pineville 73, Barbourville 55

14th Region All “A” Classic

Leslie Co. 66, Breathitt Co. 40Lee Co. 60, Buckhorn 34

15th Region All “A” Classic

Paintsville 43, Shelby Valley 30

BOYS

BULLITT CENTRAL 59, HENRY CO. 57, OT

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. – Ben Higdon shot two free throws in overtime to secure the 59-57 win for the Cougars (6-10) against the Wildcats (6-10. Both Higdon and Aiden Terry had career highs for the Cougars with 26 points and 19 points, respectively. For the Wildcats, Colton Hinkel led the way with 25 points.

HENRY CO. (6-10)

Tyler Raisor 2p; Donovan Aneszko 4p; Tyler Gray 8p; Colton Hinkel 25p; Foree 5p; Devin Mcinintosh 11p; Dylan Mayer 2p.

BULLITT CENTRAL (6-10)

Jacob Mann 4p; Ben Higdon 26p; Aiden Terry 19p; Jax Lester 2p; Tyler Tatum 6p; Tanner Hazlett 2p.

WHITEFIELD 72, EVANGEL CHRISTIAN 47

WHITEFIELD (6-8)

Christian Judd 2p, 5a; Taylor Cash 20p, 6s, 4a; Tyler Nauert 10p; Andrew Harrod 12p; Jonathan Cantrell 2p; Brett Milliner 2p; Brandon Blackwell 4p, 4r; Will Hedgespeth 1p; Gavin Johnson 6p, 6r; Connor Emmitt 13p, 6r.

EVANGEL CHRISTIAN (3-12)

Billy Klinglesmith 7p; Abram Guiroo 2p; Cameron Bain 13p; Malik Shabuzz 9p; Sam Tomah 7p; Caleb Payne 9p.

CAL 63, J’TOWN 41

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Milton Wright’s 16 points led CAL (15-4) to a bounce-back victory over visiting J’Town (7-9). The Centurions hit 18-of-20 from the free-throw line and dominated from the opening tip. The Chargers were led by Delvonte McCloud, who scored 17 points. Blake Colon saw rare minutes in the fourth quarter for J’Town, hitting a late 3-pointer to send the crowd out on a high note.

J’TOWN (7-9)

Jalen Davis 2p; Delvonte McCloud 17p; Jaden Rogers 8p; Jordan Lyons 2p; Justin Baker 4p; Chris Trigg 5p; Blake Colon 3p.

CAL (15-4)

Milton Wright 16p; Jeffrey Peterson 2p; Kenneth Purvis 14p; Parker Jones 14p; Wyatt Allison 11p; Austin Carr 2p; Joseph Steier 2p; Michael Woodward 2p.

NORTH BULLITT 63, COLLEGIATE 46

COLLEGIATE (13-7)

Ryan McDaniel 15p; Eli Allen 8p; Alec Hertzman 8p; Tyler McDaniel 4p;Topher Pirner 4p; Barrett Myers 3p; Parker Duff 2p; Nayaab Grewal 2p.

NORTH BULLITT (6-11)

Brendan Holt 24p;Travis Donnavan 13p; Peyton Luttrell 11p; TJ Toney 6p; Lance Johnson 4p; Dylan Ing 3p; Logan Steinmacher 2p.

IROQUOIS 68, HOLY CROSS 52

IROQUOIS (9-8)

TC Wright 11p; Damon Richardson 28p; TreSaun Edwards 6p; Davarrio Martin 7p; Markelle McDaniel 2p; Keelan Kennedy 13p; Kalon Howard 1p.

HOLY CROSS (8-8)

Cade Crawley 5p; DeShawn Ellis 8p; Hunter Adams 2p; Sam Bearden 13p; Jaren McDonald 3p; Chase Phillips 2p; Cooper Scott 10p; Ethan Driskell 8p; Keeton Thornsberry 1p.

Scores from across the state:

Bellevue 75, Conner 39

Butler Co. 70, Whitesville Trinity 48

Cov. Holy Cross 58, Ludlow 53

East Jessamine 74, Garrard Co. 62

Elliott Co. 61, Rowan Co. 53

Highlands 81, Ryle 78, OT

Hopkins Co. Central 72, Frederick Fraize 56

Hopkinsville 88, Fort Campbell 32

John Hardin 60, Breckinridge Co. 57

Joppa, Ill. 64, Community Christian (Paducah) 31

Lex. Paul Dunbar 77, Lex. Henry Clay 59

Lexington Catholic 78, Lex. Tates Creek 50

McCreary Central 69, Barbourville 60

North Bullitt 63, Lou. Collegiate 46

Raceland 74, Russell 59

Red Bird 81, Oneida Baptist 63

Russellville 69, Muhlenberg County 58

Scott Co. 89, Lex. Sayre 58

South Laurel 71, Clay Co. 63

St. Mary 64, Fulton Co. 47

St. Patrick 52, Rose Hill Christian 51

Taylor Co. 71, North Hardin 66

8th Region All ‘‘A’’ Classic

Gallatin Co. 74, Williamstown 70

10th Region All ‘‘A’’ Classic

Bracken Co. 63, Nicholas Co. 58

15th Region All ‘‘A’’ Classic

East Ridge 48, Sheldon Clark 45, OT