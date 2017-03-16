Roundup: Blackhawks go low on the links

The La Quinta boys’ golf team went low Wednesday afternoon in a non-league matchup at Silverrock, beating visiting Hesperia 189-268. Mark Williams led the Blackhawks with a low-medalist round of one-under 35, followed by a 37 from Cameron Winslow, a 38 from Michael Choma, a 39 from Christian Elms and a pair of 40’s from Tyler Sanchez and Nick Conway.

The Blackhawks (3-2, 1-2) host Indio on Thursday at Silverrock.

Coachella Valley 240, Southwest 269: The Arabs picked up a non-league win at home at The Golf Club in La Quinta Wednesday, led by Izaiha Lucas’ 45. Alfredo Bazua followed with a 46, along with Israel Flores and Jesus Zavala’s 49’s.

The Arabs (4-1) host Xavier Prep on Friday at home at 3 p.m.

Boys’ tennis

Desert Mirage 7, Orange Vista 5: With domination in their singles games, the Rams picked up a non-league match. Juan Mendez and Jose Huerta won two sets each 6-0, 6-1, and Martin Montez won twice 6-0, 6-2. The doubles team of Daniel Solorzano and Daniel Ramirez picked up one set 7-5.

Softball

Desert Mirage 9, Desert Hot Springs 7: The Rams picked up a De Anza League victory off a win on the mound from Maritza Lopez. At the plate, Yesenia Rodriguez went 2 for 3, while Jade Rios was 3 for 4 with two RBIs.

The Rams play next at Twentynine Palms on Friday.